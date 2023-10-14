No SL trading strategys / trade management - page 3
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trust me, that kind of trading style will destroy your mentality and equity
good luck buddy
trust me, that kind of trading style will destroy your mentality and equity
good luck buddy
no SL is very good strategy, it will grow slowly, but it will always grow
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the symbol. It does not depend on margin or leverage. No SL means you have infinite risk (on leveraged symbols).
Im looking for more alternatives to no SL strategys.
Here a few examples of no SL strategys / trade management: grid, martingale, zone recovery or hedging.
Im looking for more ideas or examples, smarter aporoaches wich have less risk.
I appreciate any idea, the goal is to comapre them all and See what statisticly makes the most sense (best odds)
Doest matter how crazy the idea seems, i would appreciate any Alternative or modifyed Version of the once i mentioned.
You could exit on an oscillator value. For example, if you buy when RSI crosses up 20 and sell when it crosses up 50, that's always going to happen at some point. Most of the time it will be in profit, sometimes it won't. To avoid staying in a long downtrend, you could also add a time-based approach, e.g., if RSI stays under 30 for more than x periods, then exit. Put those two in combination.
Another approach is to exit on candlestick patterns that are going against your trade. Note that this also works as a generalized exit strategy. If your entry signal is good, most of the time you should win, and your wins on average should be bigger than your losses.
The nice thing about both of these approaches is that they're based on the actual price action of your trade rather than recent history at the time of the trade (e.g., swing high/low, an ATR multiple, or worst, fixed pips/points). And, in the spirit of your original post, they're not based on anything relative to the specific current price, e.g., trailing stop strategies like PSAR or moving average crossovers (though those can work well too).
I'd be interested in hearing your results or collaborating with you on it. PM me if interested.
Im looking for more alternatives to no SL strategys.
Here a few examples of no SL strategys / trade management: grid, martingale, zone recovery or hedging.
Im looking for more ideas or examples, smarter aporoaches wich have less risk.
I appreciate any idea, the goal is to comapre them all and See what statisticly makes the most sense (best odds)
Doest matter how crazy the idea seems, i would appreciate any Alternative or modifyed Version of the once i mentioned.
This is my idea:
Advantage:
- No need for technical analysis, high profit rate, always in position
- Before opening a new order will close the previous order
Cons: Using Martingale, large account capital is required
Tip: Adjust entry distance: LimitGap
- The smaller the If Limit Gap: The higher the performance, the higher the risk
- The larger the If Limit Gap: The lower the performance, the lower the risk
- Adjusting the LimitGap to match the volatility of the market will give the best results