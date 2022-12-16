BID & ASK PRICE. What is correct?
Sometimes there is a slight delay in updating the chart bid/ask lines.
However, if it is happening a lot, then something is overloading the CPU usage and slowing down MetaTrader.
On platform. Screen shot attached.
AUDUSD BID & ASK. Is it correct in marketwatch (LEFT TOP) or the actual Chert? (SEE RIGHT?)
Shouldnt they be the same values?
thanks.
You can take advantage of that
There is only one correct price.
No, MT4 has two prices which are not necessarily the same: (a) broker's base price, and (b) price with spread mark-up applying to the account (technically, to the group). The market watch and deal ticket show (a). Charts show (b). Fernando's answer - CPU performance - might be right, but the answer is more likely to be spread mark-up.
In the attached example, there is a group-level mark-down: the group price is 0.5 narrower than the broker's base spreads (applied as +0.2 on the bid and -0.3 on the ask).
Two ways of marking up spreads in MT4: use different symbol versions such as AUDUSD+ and AUDUSD-, or use a single symbol version with group-level mark-ups. In the latter case, different parts of MT4 show different prices.
In the attached example, there is a group-level mark-down: the group price is 0.5 narrower than the broker's base spreads (applied as +0.2 on the bid and -0.3 on the ask).
... Hence, iClose(..., 0) does not necessarily equal the bid price. For example, the output of:
Print(DoubleToString(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 0), 6), " ... ", DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID), 6));
is, on the previous chart:
0 09:27:26.884 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550 0 09:27:27.008 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580 0 09:27:27.100 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560 0 09:27:27.707 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550 0 09:27:27.789 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560 0 09:27:28.201 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590 0 09:27:30.699 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580 0 09:27:31.518 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590 0 09:27:31.583 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908580 ... 0.908600 0 09:27:31.813 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580 0 09:27:34.318 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590 0 09:27:35.619 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580 0 09:27:36.228 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560 0 09:27:36.318 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560 0 09:27:39.613 Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550
Perhaps I should expand on my post.
How can anyone take advantage?
There is only one correct price.
There is only one correct price and that is the price that the broker will open or close a trade.
I don't see how anybody can take advantage of minor price discrepancies.
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On platform. Screen shot attached.
AUDUSD BID & ASK. Is it correct in marketwatch (LEFT TOP) or the actual Chert? (SEE RIGHT?)
Shouldnt they be the same values?
thanks.