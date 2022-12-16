BID & ASK PRICE. What is correct?

New comment
 

On platform.  Screen shot attached. 

AUDUSD BID & ASK.   Is it correct in marketwatch (LEFT TOP) or the actual Chert? (SEE RIGHT?)

Shouldnt they be the same values?

thanks. bidask

[Deleted]  
marktrounce27: On platform.  Screen shot attached. AUDUSD BID & ASK.   Is it correct in marketwatch (LEFT TOP) or the actual Chert? (SEE RIGHT?). Shouldnt they be the same values? thanks.

Sometimes there is a slight delay in updating the chart bid/ask lines.

However, if it is happening a lot, then something is overloading the CPU usage and slowing down MetaTrader.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Sometimes there is a slight delay in updating the chart bid/ask lines.

However, if it is happening a lot, then something is overloading the CPU usage and slowing down MetaTrader.

thanks as always Fernando

 
marktrounce27:

On platform.  Screen shot attached. 

AUDUSD BID & ASK.   Is it correct in marketwatch (LEFT TOP) or the actual Chert? (SEE RIGHT?)

Shouldnt they be the same values?

thanks.

You can take advantage of that

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:

You can take advantage of that

How can anyone take advantage?
There is only one correct price.

 
Keith Watford #:

There is only one correct price.

No, MT4 has two prices which are not necessarily the same: (a) broker's base price, and (b) price with spread mark-up applying to the account (technically, to the group). The market watch and deal ticket show (a). Charts show (b). Fernando's answer - CPU performance - might be right, but the answer is more likely to be spread mark-up.

In the attached example, there is a group-level mark-down: the group price is 0.5 narrower than the broker's base spreads (applied as +0.2 on the bid and -0.3 on the ask).

Two ways of marking up spreads in MT4: use different symbol versions such as AUDUSD+ and AUDUSD-, or use a single symbol version with group-level mark-ups. In the latter case, different parts of MT4 show different prices.

Files:
spread.jpg  194 kb
 
1879233 #:

In the attached example, there is a group-level mark-down: the group price is 0.5 narrower than the broker's base spreads (applied as +0.2 on the bid and -0.3 on the ask).

... Hence, iClose(..., 0) does not necessarily equal the bid price. For example, the output of:

Print(DoubleToString(iClose(Symbol(), Period(), 0), 6), " ... ", DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_BID), 6));

is, on the previous chart:

0       09:27:26.884    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550
0       09:27:27.008    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580
0       09:27:27.100    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560
0       09:27:27.707    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550
0       09:27:27.789    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560
0       09:27:28.201    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590
0       09:27:30.699    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580
0       09:27:31.518    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590
0       09:27:31.583    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908580 ... 0.908600
0       09:27:31.813    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580
0       09:27:34.318    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908570 ... 0.908590
0       09:27:35.619    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908560 ... 0.908580
0       09:27:36.228    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560
0       09:27:36.318    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908540 ... 0.908560
0       09:27:39.613    Prices AUDSGD,H1: 0.908530 ... 0.908550
 

Perhaps I should expand on my post.

Keith Watford #:

How can anyone take advantage?
There is only one correct price.

There is only one correct price and that is the price that the broker will open or close a trade.

I don't see how anybody can take advantage of minor price discrepancies.

New comment