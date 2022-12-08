need help
I can't reach customer service
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
If you can not sibscribe to the signal so you can check about the following:
- that you are using the latest build of Metatrader;
- that your Windows is the latest version with all the updates installed (it is requited 64-bit version of Windows for MT5 for example);
- that you are having Internet Explorer installed on your computer.
- may be more.
Also - you can check in Metatrader journal about which error is described there (what was written there for example).
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And follow the instruction about how to subscribe:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
In the deviation/slippage field, select an option and click ok in the options window to close it. Go to the search area of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click enter
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I can't sign up under customer referral
Knowing that I have a balance of 60 dollars