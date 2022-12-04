What could be a reason for high memory consumption?
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EAs : Don't do per tick what you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts, and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal (or MT5 equivalent) has changed.
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
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Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run).
How to do your lookbacks correctly. (2016)
3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - MQL5 Articles. (2011)
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
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Hi,
I see that in some cases a backtest requires a lot of time (1hr+) and memory.
Can anyone suggest what might be reason for this so I can try to resolve it?
Thank you very much!