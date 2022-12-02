How do I set an auto stop loss input?

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Let's say I Input a market sell order, I want it to automatically come with a 10-20 pip stop loss from the price I entered the trade, This for Metatrader 5, can anyone help me?
[Deleted]  
Cody Brigham: Let's say I Input a market sell order, I want it to automatically come with a 10-20 pip stop loss from the price I entered the trade, This for Metatrader 5, can anyone help me?

It is right there in the order panel


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Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help

Placing an Order and General Parameters

There are several ways to call a dialog window for order creation:

  • Select a symbol in the Market Watch and click " New orderNew order" in its context menu.
  • Press the F9 hot key. In the order window, a symbol will be inserted in accordance with the platform settings.
  • Click " New orderNew order" in the Tools menu or " New orderNew order" on the Standard toolbar.

Placing orders with various execution modes

General order parameters:

  • Symbol — the financial instrument for which the deal is performed.
  • Type — if one of the execution modes is selected in this field, a market operation is executed for the selected instrument. Otherwise, a pending order of the selected type is placed.
  • Volume — order volume in lots. The greater the deal volume, the greater its potential profit or loss, depending on where the symbol price goes. The deal volume also affects the margin reserved for the position on the trading account.
  • Stop Loss — the Stop Loss level as a price or distance in points from the price specified in order, depending on the platform settings. The level is set to limit the position loss. If you leave the null value in this field, this type of order will not be set.
  • Take Profit — the Take Profit level as a price or distance in points from the price specified in order, depending on the platform settings. The level is set to lock in profits of the position. If you leave the null value in this field, this type of order will not be set.
  • Comment — an optional text comment to an order. The maximum comment length is limited to 31 characters. The comment appears in the list of open positions and also in the history of orders and deals. A comment to an order can be changed by a broker or server. For example, if a position is closed by Stop Loss or Take Profit, the corresponding information is displayed in the comment.
  • There is a convenient way to modify prices, volumes or Stop Loss and Take Profit levels by a certain amount:
    • Holding "Shift", — by 5 points;
    • Holding "Ctrl", — by 10 points;
    • Holding "Ctrl"+"Shift", — by 50 points.
  • A tick chart can be shown or hidden in any order placing window. To do this, double-click on the window.
  • The trade window displays the current best Bid and Ask price.
  • Upon order execution, an appropriate massage about an open position is added to the Trade tab of the Toolbox window, as well as the order and the deal (or deals) executed for the order are added to the History tab.
  • If Stop Loss or Take Profit are specified incorrectly in the order, upon pressing the button, the "Invalid stops" alert appears and the order is not accepted.

Click Buy to send a buy order or Sell to send a sell order.

Once an order is sent, its execution results appear in the window — a successful trade operation or a reason why it has not been executed. If One Click Trading is enabled in the platform settings, upon successful order execution the trading window closes without notifying of execution results.

Let's look at trading features in different execution modes now. It depends on the instrument type and the broker.

Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Executing Trades - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading activity in the platform implies forming and sending market and pending orders to be executed by a broker, as well as managing current...
 
Thank you this helps a lot, the Crtl + Shift click will speed things up. What I was looking for was a quick entry (no time to add a stop loss) say when you think US30 has reached it's top or bot, and you time your entry perfect, with a 12-18 pip stop loss, but miss timing the click can cost you 5 pips here and there, while taking the time to put a stop loss in can also cost you from entering in at the perfect time, but entering first then taking the next 7 seconds to modify your order can lose you a lot of money if it decides to run. The Crtl+shift I still have to click like 30 times though.

So I was looking for somewhere where every market order will automatically come with say a 15 pip stop loss, if it was possible to do that, without manually entering it, but thank you very much for the Crtl+shift click info as that will help me as well.
[Deleted]  
Cody Brigham #: So I was looking for somewhere where every market order will automatically come with say a 15 pip stop loss, if it was possible to do that, without manually entering it, but thank you very much for the Crtl+shift click info as that will help me as well.

Then consider using one of the many trading panel or assistant EAs available in the CodeBase or Market. Run a search and see which one suits you best.

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