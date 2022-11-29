[SOLVED] Outgoing “Friends” request, not initiated by me! - page 3
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No, as I stated, he has no posts at all. The account is only 3 days old, and has no friends on his Friends List.
Then there's possibly an exploit ,apart from the error Vinicious found . If he has no posts you would have no way of knowing he existed
Probably because you had already accepted before.
Lets test the reverse. Can you please remove me from your list of friends and I will see what appears on my end?
Yes of course
Yes of course
Wait how do i do that ? xD
Goto your Profile where your Friends list appears on the right. Type my name in the search field, then click the Gear icon next to my name and select "Remove from friends".
Goto your Profile where your Friends list appears on the right. Type my name in the search field, then click the Gear icon next to my name and select "Remove from friends".
done , i bet you won't get anything
But he could have sent me a "Friend request" after reading some post of mine, and I forgot that I had accepted it. That is what I am assuming happened.
This next "reverse" teste will let us know if that is a possibility.
But he could have sent me a "Friend request" after reading some post of mine, and I forgot that I had accepted it. That is what I am assuming happened.
This next "reverse" teste will let us know if that is a possibility.
indeed it will ,drumroll
Ah so you mean there is no way on earths molten iron core mq would have stored who initiated the request ... it makes sense
But that also implies he/she would have added you and then deleted you , why ? double account ? the plot thickens
It appears on my end too. So it is a bi-directional situation irrespective of who initiated the friend request first.
It appears on my end too. So it is a bi-directional situation irrespective of who initiated the friend request first.
Aha , so its not an exploit it just shows you that a user deleted youMucho discreeto wello done-o mql-o