User banned temporary for too many messages or assigning
Hi, i just bought an EA and i was chatting with the seller because he was helping me set it up. suddenly i can't send him a screenshot anymore ; its says:
User banned temporary for too many messages or assigning
- Account temporary banned
- Newbie having tough time
- Banned temporary for too many messages ?
You are probably talking about another MQL5 account, right?
no this account, hold on i will take a screen shot
I can't see a ban in your profile page, so you need to contact the Service Desk about it.
that's really unfortunate i was talking to the seller and now i can't reply to him anymore :/
That auto ban is not fair. but thank you for you help!
santa_barbara #: that's really unfortunate i was talking to the seller and now i can't reply to him anymore :/
Are you able to send messages to others or just not able to send to the seller?
@Eleni Anna Branou, could it be that maybe the seller is banned and not the OP?
Fernando Carreiro #:
Are you able to send messages to others or just not able to send to the seller?
Are you able to send messages to others or just not able to send to the seller?
@Eleni Anna Branou, could it be that maybe the seller is banned and not the OP?
I don't know Fernando, maybe you are right.But I don't think that the ban message would be visible to the buyer's side.
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