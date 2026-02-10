User banned temporary for too many messages or assigning

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Hi, i just bought an EA and i was chatting with the seller because he was helping me set it up. suddenly i can't send him a screenshot anymore ; its says:
User banned temporary for too many messages or assigning
 
You are probably talking about another MQL5 account, right?
 
no this account, hold on i will take a screen shot
 

i don't understand

 

I can't see a ban in your profile page, so you need to contact the Service Desk about it.

 
that's really unfortunate i was talking to the seller and now i can't reply to him anymore :/
 
santa_barbara #:
that's really unfortunate i was talking to the seller and now i can't reply to him anymore :/

Yes, this is an auto ban, but I can't remove it because I don't see it, in your profile page you are not seemed banned.

 
That auto ban is not fair. but thank you for you help!
 
santa_barbara #:
That auto ban is not fair. but thank you for you help!

Of course its not fair, you are right.

[Deleted]  
santa_barbara #: that's really unfortunate i was talking to the seller and now i can't reply to him anymore :/

Are you able to send messages to others or just not able to send to the seller?

@Eleni Anna Branou, could it be that maybe the seller is banned and not the OP?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Are you able to send messages to others or just not able to send to the seller?

@Eleni Anna Branou, could it be that maybe the seller is banned and not the OP?

I don't know Fernando, maybe you are right.

But I don't think that the ban message would be visible to the buyer's side.
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