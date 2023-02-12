Do you have a problem with the calendar on the platform?
Grzegorz Brzegowy:
Do you have a problem with the calendar on the platform?
Filter events:
- by priority
- by the currency of the country for which the indicator is published
- by country for which the indicator is published
does not remember its settings after platform restart.
It's a bit frustrating.
Relax :)
Right mouse click on the calendar tab and then select what you prefer - it's Sunday so the current week won't show anything, select orev week and your Christmas tree starts to shine :)
Was it that what you were looking for?
Carl Schreiber #:
Was it that what you were looking for?
Relax :)
Right mouse click on the calendar tab and then select what you prefer - it's Sunday so the current week won't show anything, select orev week and your Christmas tree starts to shine :)
Was it that what you were looking for?
No, it wasn't.
Because
Calendar does not remember its settings after platform restart.
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Do you have a problem with the calendar on the platform?