WebRequest(): how to handle HTTP 303 response downloading shared files from Google Drive? - page 3
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Irrespective of the release notes, have you tested your code on the latest official build 3550 released yesterday?
I was away and couldn't test it... Just did on build 3550 -- here's a snapshot from the debugger after running the script attached to the original post (paraphrased in the code below):
Debugger screenshot below, full copy of the string data in the attached text file.
This is how the HTML received renders:
I confess that this whole thing feels rather puzzling!! 😵
In the meantime, a friend of mine tested my script with the same URL and was successful... on both, MT4 and build 3553 of MT5!! ⭐👍🏾
I'm somewhat dumbfounded, but hopefully will get this latest update soon -- I tried checking for Latest Release Version but no luck yet... Also checked for the Latest Beta Version, and it's available so I'll probably install it in a different folder later to try again (not sure if I want to mess my development environment with beta software).
I'm somewhat dumbfounded, but hopefully will get this latest update soon -- I tried checking for Latest Release Version but no luck yet... Also checked for the Latest Beta Version, and it's available so I'll probably install it in a different folder later to try again (not sure if I want to mess my development environment with beta software).
Build 3550 is the latest official released build. Build 3553 is a "beta" release build.
OK, so I copied my portable MT5 installation into a separate folder and force an upgrade to the Latest Beta Version - build 3555 released yesterday. Testing the same script on the same URL, I'm still having the exact same issue as earlier today -- error HTTP 500. I wonder whether it could be something in my environment... Perhaps I should try a clean MT5 install or remove configuration files copied across from the original folder?