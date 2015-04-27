MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015

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Our company will present its latest technological solutions and developments at the major international iFX EXPO 2015 event to be held on May 26-28 at the Grand Resort Hotel (Limassol, Cyprus).

MetaQuotes Software to Show Its Latest Developments and New Services at iFX EXPO 2015

We will demonstrate the optimized components of MetaTrader 4/5 trading platforms and fully updated MetaTrader 4/5 mobile platforms for iOS and Android. Besides, the attendants will know about the improvements in the popular trader services:

  • The enhanced social trading service allowing traders to automatically copy trades of signal providers.
  • The unique Market of trading applications that already offers about 5 000 products meeting the demands of both beginners and professionals. Now, trading applications can also be rented.
  • The virtual hosting built into the platforms allows trading robots and signals to work non-stop with minimum delays in executing trades.
iFX EXPO International 2015
  • iFX EXPO
  • www.ifxexpo.com
Booth 01 Get the world’s fastest HTML5 chart for mobile & desktop, and the highest user-rated mobile apps - with or without trading. Founded in 1998, NetDania pioneered streaming price technology, and have since delivered solutions to global Tier-1 banks, brokers, currency managers, and analysts. With a strong position within corporate FX and...
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