How we can add Experience in MQL Profile ?

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Anyone can tell me how we can add experience in MQL Profile ?

i did not find any option...thanks in advance.

 

You can't add experience, it comes with time.

The 'experience' counts from the time you sell your first product or complete your first job here in MQL5.com as a seller.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't add experience, it comes with time.

The 'experience' counts from the time you sell your first product or complete your first job here in MQL5.com as a seller.

It considers my Singal Subscription by someone also ?
 
Vijaykumar Jayantilal Panchal #:
It considers my Singal Subscription by someone also ?

As far as I know, no.

[Deleted]  
Vijaykumar Jayantilal Panchal: It considers my Singal Subscription by someone also ?

As far as I understand it, it seems that "Experience" is related to a user's programming experience and not trading experience (given that this site is called MQL5).

So with that in mind only Freelance and Market products would qualify but Signals not, even though many users sell products coded by others.

 

I would say it is from the date seller status is acquired. 

Anyways, this is the typical MQ way, just like the "reliability" indicator for signals does not reflect reliability, this experience indicator is useless.

[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux #: I would say it is from the date seller status is acquired. Anyways, this is the typical MQ way, just like the "reliability" indicator for signals does not reflect reliability, this experience indicator is useless.
Possibly that may be the best explanation for "Experience", given that the tooltip that appears when you hover over it, is "Business activity experience on MQL5.com".
 

10 years of no business activity results in 10 years experience.

What a joke.

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Enrique Dangeroux #: 10 years of no business activity results in 10 years experience. What a joke.

😂

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

10 years of no business activity results in 10 years experience.

What a joke.

So it measures potential :P

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't add experience, it comes with time.

The 'experience' counts from the time you sell your first product or complete your first job here in MQL5.com as a seller.

Point of correction from the first time you have been approved as a Seller. 
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