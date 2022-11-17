How we can add Experience in MQL Profile ?
You can't add experience, it comes with time.
The 'experience' counts from the time you sell your first product or complete your first job here in MQL5.com as a seller.
As far as I understand it, it seems that "Experience" is related to a user's programming experience and not trading experience (given that this site is called MQL5).
So with that in mind only Freelance and Market products would qualify but Signals not, even though many users sell products coded by others.
I would say it is from the date seller status is acquired.
Anyways, this is the typical MQ way, just like the "reliability" indicator for signals does not reflect reliability, this experience indicator is useless.
10 years of no business activity results in 10 years experience.
What a joke.
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Anyone can tell me how we can add experience in MQL Profile ?
i did not find any option...thanks in advance.