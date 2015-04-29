Request to all: Quick fix for small size mt4 Oanda platform
Hi everyone, I'm writing to see if anyone can help with how to increase the size of the below mt4 platform?
I have a Lenovo Yoga 3 and am using Oanda Australia demo.
Any assistance would be much appreciated. Thankyou.
If you're talking about how to increase the font size etc then the only way you can do it is by changing your screen resolution.
Cheers
Thanks for your reply.
Yes the font size and that amount I'm able to zoom in on the bars.
I've tried other brokers and same thing. Tried decreasing the pc resolution and still no luck. Everything else enlarges but not MT4
I guess its an issue of the laptop or possibly the software as all other programs are running at normal readable size.
Thanks for your reply.
Yes the font size and that amount I'm able to zoom in on the bars.
I've tried other brokers and same thing. Tried decreasing the pc resolution and still no luck. Everything else enlarges but not MT4
I guess its an issue of the laptop or possibly the software as all other programs are running at normal readable size.
We've had a few others mention this issue in the past. Might be worth sending a request to service desk about it
- www.danantonielli.com
Thanks Filter. I found a solution here http://www.danantonielli.com/adobe-app-scaling-on-high-dpi-displays-fix/ I've tested it and its working well.
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Hi everyone, I'm writing to see if anyone can help with how to increase the size of the below mt4 platform?
I have a Lenovo Yoga 3 and am using Oanda Australia demo.
Any assistance would be much appreciated. Thankyou.