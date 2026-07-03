Indicators: Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired

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Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired:

Binary Option Signal

Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired

Author: Denis Adha

 
Even in your screenshot you show 5 wins and 5 fails. How can that be any good?
 
So, your solution is to remove 2 signals and change 3 to give a new total of 8 signals?
 

onlinejc you need enter in the new candle after the candle gives the signal,  Red = sell, green = buy.... so by screenshoot are 9 good signal and 1 fail,

i m testing in demo and it seems to works fine. u can t have 100% of good signal. in any case u need use support, resistence and trend line.... in this way u avoid bad signals

 
spakkioso #:

onlinejc you need enter in the new candle after the candle gives the signal,  Red = sell, green = buy.... so by screenshoot are 9 good signal and 1 fail,

i m testing in demo and it seems to works fine. u can t have 100% of good signal. in any case u need use support, resistence and trend line.... in this way u avoid bad signals

Please how can i download this indicator 
 
Adebayo, J #:
Please how can i download this indicator 
Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
  • 2022.11.14
  • www.mql5.com
Binary Option Signal
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