Indicators: Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
Even in your screenshot you show 5 wins and 5 fails. How can that be any good?
So, your solution is to remove 2 signals and change 3 to give a new total of 8 signals?
onlinejc you need enter in the new candle after the candle gives the signal, Red = sell, green = buy.... so by screenshoot are 9 good signal and 1 fail,
i m testing in demo and it seems to works fine. u can t have 100% of good signal. in any case u need use support, resistence and trend line.... in this way u avoid bad signals
spakkioso #:Please how can i download this indicator
i m testing in demo and it seems to works fine. u can t have 100% of good signal. in any case u need use support, resistence and trend line.... in this way u avoid bad signals
onlinejc you need enter in the new candle after the candle gives the signal, Red = sell, green = buy.... so by screenshoot are 9 good signal and 1 fail,
i m testing in demo and it seems to works fine. u can t have 100% of good signal. in any case u need use support, resistence and trend line.... in this way u avoid bad signals
Adebayo, J #:Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired
Please how can i download this indicator
Please how can i download this indicator
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Binary DOT Signal 60 second expired:
Binary Option Signal
Author: Denis Adha