MT4 EA
Dear friend<
try to put a Deals Counter filter ..
best luck
Hey32: My mt4 ea is based on 1minute timeframe based on moving average but it opens and closes trade every minute and keeps on repeating. How do I fix this problem ? Please help is needed. I have used function such as max open trade, max long trade, max short trade, max pending trade etc, but I can't seem to find out the problem.
If you need help then show your code and explain in more detail.
How many EAs can you run on MT4? and I trade with FP Markets, can the broker see my EA?
Hey32 #: I am using 12 different strings of tech companies
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Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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if(iMA(s2, PERIOD_CURRENT, 50, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) > (s2, PERIOD_CURRENT, 200, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 0) //Moving Average > Moving AverageDo not post code that will not even compile.
William Roeder #:This was just an example it doesn’t have to be those symbol and as per compilation , it’s successful without any error or warning. I just want to know what is causing constant opening and closing of a trade. Thanks if you can help much appreciated
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Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Messages Editor
- Do not post code that will not even compile.
Hey32 #: This was just an example it doesn’t have to be those symbol and as per compilation , it’s successful without any error or warning. I just want to know what is causing constant opening and closing of a trade. Thanks if you can help much appreciated
- Repeat!
Please edit your post and use the "</>" icon or Alt-S to post your code properly, otherwise it's difficult to read, especially with the double line white-space (so clean it up).
Alternatively given that it is quite long, attach it as a file instead.
- Repeat!
If you want us to analyse it properly, then make sure it can compile. This is important even if it is just an example.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Use the "+ Attach file" icon below the text field.
Here is the file sir.
Files:
demooo.mq4 45 kb
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Hi all,
My mt4 ea is based on 1minute timeframe based on moving average but it opens and closes trade every minute and keeps on repeating. How do I fix this problem ? Please help is needed. I have used function such as max open trade, max long trade, max short trade, max pending trade etc, but I can't seem to find out the problem.