Entry line is like 20 pips higher than it should be
It is called Spread, the difference between the Ask and Bid price.
- A buy order opens at the Ask price, and closes at the Bid price.
- A sell order opens at the Bid price, and closes at the Ask price.
The OHLC chart prices are all Bid prices.
Thanks Fernando I am new just getting into trading, so would I want to have all bid prices ? If so can you tell me how to to that, I am thinking that the way it is you would be loseing money
cause of the space between the take profit and entry line?
Thanks again Ron
No, you can't have only Bid prices. You always have Ask and Bid prices, It is called Spread and that is how trading works.
Even when the spread is zero, there is still commission. If there were no spread or commission, then all retail traders would be a millionaires.
There will always be a Spread and/or Commission, and you will have to learn to trade properly with them if you want to make a profit. If you don't then you will always lose money.
Ok that helps I will do a little work on what you are saying.
Thank you Ron
Hi Fernando
I checked out about the spread but I think my problem maybe something else?. cause when I use the buy button the first line that come on is the entry line which I belive form looking at videos
that the line is even with the first candle and then I can put the stop lose and take profit lines on. but that first line is pretty high i am already losing by 20 or 30 pips`
So I was just hopeing you may have another idea of what it could be. Thanks for letting me know about the spread cause I am going to work on that
Thank You Ron
Show us some detailed screenshots. We cannot read you mind or see your computer.
Here is a screen shot of what it looks like so If I buy all that space is showing a $20.00 to $40.00 lose until hopefuly the candle makes it all the way up there and to the take profit line
This is with a 1 min. candle Thanks Ron<Screenshot deleted>
Sorry but your screenshot hides what is needed, like what symbol you are trading, the spread displayed in the DataWindows. You have also not enabled the display of the Ask line on the chart which makes it even more difficult.
However, assuming that you are trading EURGBP and judging from what little is visible it seems to be totally normal 20 point spread between ask and bid prices.
The example screenshot below shows a 22 point spread for EURGBP, showing both the Bid and Ask lines on the chart.
So, I will repeat what I wrote before ...
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Entry line is like 20 pips higher than it should be
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.11.08 22:09
It is called Spread, the difference between the Ask and Bid price.
- A buy order opens at the Ask price, and closes at the Bid price.
- A sell order opens at the Bid price, and closes at the Ask price.
The OHLC chart prices are all Bid prices.
You are not paying attention! Again, and I will repeat for the third time and no more — Spread.
In your screenshot the spread was 196 points (not 80), the difference between the Ask price where the buy order was placed, and the Bid price of the candle.
Example below, for EURAUD with a spread of 163 points.
So, please, take some time to research and learn the basics of trading, especially about, Spread.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Entry line is like 20 pips higher than it should be
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.11.08 22:09
It is called Spread, the difference between the Ask and Bid price.
- A buy order opens at the Ask price, and closes at the Bid price.
- A sell order opens at the Bid price, and closes at the Ask price.
The OHLC chart prices are all Bid prices.
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I use One click trading when i hit the buy button the entry line is like 20 pips higher than the first candle it should be even with it I need to find out how to fix that . If i do a sell the the entry line
works good it is just the entry line on the buy button. The stop lose and Take Profit they work good. Hope someone can help Thanks Ron