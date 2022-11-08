MT4 build 1363 has Bug !!!!!

New comment
 

hello i see bug MT4 build 1363 it's can't connect to Broker Datacenter! price no update and chart not working (all brokers)


But i try Downgrade to  MT4 build 1361 it's normally


I don't know where to report. So I posted in here Hope you solve the problem as soon as possible.


1363


1361





 

I am still on build 1359 so I do not have this problem sorry.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 all Broker No connection

Manu Tabtim, 2022.11.08 09:53

i found a problem!!!!!!!  The problem is caused by mt4 build 1363. After I downgrade to 1361, it can be used normally.


 
Sergey Golubev #:

I am still on build 1359 so I do not have this problem sorry.


I still have build 1353.

As far as I am aware that is the last official update. Others are beta?

[Deleted]  
Keith Watford #: I still have build 1353. As far as I am aware that is the last official update. Others are beta?
Some brokers did push out 1356 and a few 1359, probably to fix issues related to them specifically.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 all Broker No connection

Sergey Golubev, 2022.11.08 13:35

I updated MT4 to build 1364 and I can connect to the trading accounts:


----------------

I am using "clean" MT4 (clean from every broker) because I want to connect this MT4 instance with every broker (read post about HowTo).


New comment