MT4 build 1363 has Bug !!!!!
I am still on build 1359 so I do not have this problem sorry.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Manu Tabtim, 2022.11.08 09:53
i found a problem!!!!!!! The problem is caused by mt4 build 1363. After I downgrade to 1361, it can be used normally.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2022.11.08 13:35
I updated MT4 to build 1364 and I can connect to the trading accounts:
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I am using "clean" MT4 (clean from every broker) because I want to connect this MT4 instance with every broker (read post #8 about HowTo).
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hello i see bug MT4 build 1363 it's can't connect to Broker Datacenter! price no update and chart not working (all brokers)
But i try Downgrade to MT4 build 1361 it's normally
I don't know where to report. So I posted in here Hope you solve the problem as soon as possible.