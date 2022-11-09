MT4 all Broker No connection

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hello i use vps for run forex (Germany , Singapore , Japan) now have problem all mt4 3 broker 

-eightcap in japan and singapore vps
-exness and xm on  Germany 

can't connect to datacenter i no understand why???
but internet no problem


i use 3 broker have problem all (in vps 3 location)

but i login on thailand no problem.....
 
Have you asks your brokers? It seems that ping works but not the next step.
 
Carl Schreiber #:
Have you asks your brokers? It seems that ping works but not the next step.

i found a problem!!!!!!!  The problem is caused by mt4 build 1363. After I downgrade to 1361, it can be used normally.

[Deleted]  
Manu Tabtim #: i found a problem!!!!!!!  The problem is caused by mt4 build 1363. After I downgrade to 1361, it can be used normally.

Those are beta builds. Don't use beta builds if you don't want to be a beta tester. Use only official release builds only.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Those are beta builds. Don't use beta builds if you don't want to be a beta tester. Use only official release builds only.

I downloaded setup mt4 from website official broker, don't know which one is beta or stable

It installed this version for me. (all new install mt4 will get build 1363)
[Deleted]  
Manu Tabtim #: I downloaded setup mt4 from website official broker, don't know which one is beta or stable. It installed this version for me. (all new install mt4 will get build 1363)
The brokers I use, are on build 1356.
 

I updated MT4 to build 1364 and I can connect to the trading accounts:


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I am using "clean" MT4 (clean from every broker) because I want to connect this MT4 instance with every broker (read post about HowTo).

Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program - I’m unable to install MT5 and MT4 from your website, but I can't open it on my laptop
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program - I’m unable to install MT5 and MT4 from your website, but I can't open it on my laptop
  • 2021.09.03
  • www.mql5.com
Dear team, i have downloaded mt5 and mt4 from your website but i am unable to open it. Same problem here with all the lately installed mt4 and mt5 downloaded from various brokers. And do not connect with metaquotes-demo server anymore
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
The brokers I use, are on build 1356.
CXM Direct
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I updated MT4 to build 1364 and I can connect to the trading accounts:


----------------

I am using "clean" MT4 (clean from every broker) because I want to connect this MT4 instance with every broker (read post about HowTo).

MT4  build 1364 has fixed this problem!! 


Thanks!

 
Manu Tabtim #:

i found a problem!!!!!!!  The problem is caused by mt4 build 1363. After I downgrade to 1361, it can be used normally.

How to downgrade to previous builds? I see an issue with the Market tab on the 1365 build. All my friends has the same crashes on Market issue

[Deleted]  
dvorak #: How to downgrade to previous builds? I see an issue with the Market tab on the 1365 build. All my friends has the same crashes on Market issue
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