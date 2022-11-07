Data Window ... Can we have separate decimal values for different buffers ?
If you have the source code, then you can set the number of digits of your indicator with the "IndicatorSetInteger()" function and the INDICATOR_DIGITS property.
ID
Description
Property type
INDICATOR_DIGITS
Accuracy of drawing of indicator values
int
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If you have the source code, then you can set the number of digits of your indicator with the "IndicatorSetInteger()" function and the INDICATOR_DIGITS property.
ID
Description
Property type
INDICATOR_DIGITS
Accuracy of drawing of indicator values
int
Thanks Fernando for the reply.
Yes this one I know and already using into my indicator.
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,1);
However this applies to the whole of indicator. What I am looking is different digits for values in different Data Window. The goal is have something like PLOT_DIGITS, it is not an MQL5 property, so different plot can have different digits!!!
Not possible as far as I know, so you will have to set it to the highest number of decimal places of the plot that requires the most digits.
Thanks Fernando
I also thought soo, after the discussion here.
however if case someone can come up with a possible workout to this, will be looking forward.
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Hi
I have Bollinger Bands indicator, which shows prices as 0.10 decimal point.
However, I have calculated and want to display Normalized BB with 5 decimal points. Is there any way to it.
The attached screen shot will explain it better.