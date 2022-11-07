Data Window ... Can we have separate decimal values for different buffers ?

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Hi

I have Bollinger Bands indicator, which shows prices as 0.10 decimal point.

However, I have calculated and want to display Normalized BB with 5 decimal points. Is there any way to it.

The attached screen shot will explain it better.


 
The BB are showing prices (running on the main chart of the symbol) so the no. of decimal points is related to the no. of decimal points of the Symbol.
[Deleted]  

If you have the source code, then you can set the number of digits of your indicator with the "IndicatorSetInteger()" function and the INDICATOR_DIGITS property.

ID

Description

Property type

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

int
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / IndicatorSetInteger
  • www.mql5.com
IndicatorSetInteger - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you have the source code, then you can set the number of digits of your indicator with the "IndicatorSetInteger()" function and the INDICATOR_DIGITS property.

ID

Description

Property type

INDICATOR_DIGITS

Accuracy of drawing of indicator values

int

Thanks Fernando for the reply.

Yes this one I know and already using into my indicator.

    IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,1);

However this applies to the whole of indicator. What I am looking is different digits for values in different Data Window. The goal is have something like PLOT_DIGITS, it is not an MQL5 property, so different plot can have different digits!!!

[Deleted]  
Anil Varma #: Thanks Fernando for the reply. Yes this one I know and already using into my indicator. However this applies to the whole of indicator. What I am looking is different digits for values in different Data Window. The goal is have something like PLOT_DIGITS, it is not an MQL5 property, so different plot can have different digits!!!
Not possible as far as I know, so you will have to set it to the highest number of decimal places of the plot that requires the most digits.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Not possible as far as I know, so you will have to set it to the highest number of decimal places of the plot that requires the most digits.

Thanks Fernando

I also thought soo, after the discussion here.

however if case someone can come up with a possible workout to this, will be looking forward.

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