MT4 signal subscription

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Hello,

I have a demo account with the same broker as the signal provider. I see the signal on the signals page on the website but when I search using the MT4 app it does not come up. Can I register using the website and still get the signals?


signal name: <...>

Signal Broker: ICMarketsSC-Live33

my broker:  ICMarketsSC-Demo04


Thanks

 

Not a problem with search a signal in Metatrader (at least - for me).
It is how I am searching, for example:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Not a problem with search a signal in Metatrader (at least - for me).
It is how I am searching, for example:

That worked!!!


Thank you very much!

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