OBJ_CHART Data Window update
IOn this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11356 Artyom Trishkin who has written
a couple of articles about this topic creates a panel with buttons that are changing their color if the mouse hovers over them. You can use this to create your own panel.
- www.mql5.com
IOn this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11356 Artyom Trishkin who has written
a couple of articles about this topic creates a panel with buttons that are changing their color if the mouse hovers over them. You can use this to create your own panel.
Hi Carl,
Thanks for the links. I have had a quick scan, but I don't think that will help?
Basically, if I move the mouse over the OBJ_CHART that I have created, the MT5 Data Window (shown here)...
...still shows the data from the MT5 chart that hosts my created OBJ_CHART. What I would like to do is to have the MT5 Data Window show the data from my chart. So from the example that I gave...
ChartOpen("GBPUSD", PERIOD_M1);
...the data displayed in the Data Window still relates to BTCUSD,M15 (see data window above), and not GBPUSD,M1 in my custom chart.
I'm guessing that the MT5 Data Window will only show information from the MT5 *tab control) chart?
Thanks anyway.
P.S. In case anyone is interested, the only reason I created an OBJ_CHART instead of using the MT5 charts was purely down to the fact that every MT5 chart creates another tab in the tab control, i.e...
As far as I am aware, the Data Window will not display data for chart objects. You could perhaps use chart events to create your own rendition of the custom data window.
Hi Fernando,
I thought about writing my own, but I'm trying not to reinvent the wheel (where possible).
I might have a rethink about what I am trying to do and then just take the easier option, which might not have been what I wanted. I can always revisit my code later on.
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I have created a new chart object, i.e.
When the mouse is over the OBJ_CHART, is it possible to get the Data Window to display the data from the OBJ_CHART rather than the main chart in which the OBJ_CHART sits?