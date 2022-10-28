How to change color of lines?
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPinkYou are drawing a line, not a colored line. DRAW_COLOR_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
William Roeder #:
You are drawing a line, not a colored line. DRAW_COLOR_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
You are drawing a line, not a colored line. DRAW_COLOR_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Thank you
when I apply the code, the top & bottom band don't change accordingly.
Please help again
Thanks
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BB.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property description "Bollinger Bands Bio" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> //--- #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_plots 3 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink #property indicator_label1 "Bands middle" #property indicator_label2 "Bands upper" #property indicator_label3 "Bands lower" //--- input parametrs input int InpBandsPeriod=20; // Period input int InpBandsShift=0; // Shift input double InpBandsDeviations=2.0; // Deviation //--- global variables int ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift; double ExtBandsDeviations; int ExtPlotBegin=0; //--- indicator buffer double ExtMLBuffer[]; double ExtTLBuffer[]; double ExtBLBuffer[]; double ExtStdDevBuffer[]; double colorBuffer1[]; double colorBuffer2[]; double colorBuffer3[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- check for input values if(InpBandsPeriod<2) { ExtBandsPeriod=20; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod); } else ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod; if(InpBandsShift<0) { ExtBandsShift=0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift); } else ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift; if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0) { ExtBandsDeviations=2.0; PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations); } else ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations; //--- define buffers SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtTLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,colorBuffer2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,colorBuffer3,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //Not rendered //--- number of digits of indicator value IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bollinger Bands | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin) return(0); //--- indexes draw begin settings, when we've recieved previous begin if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin) { ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin; PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin); } //--- starting calculation int pos; if(prev_calculated>1) pos=prev_calculated-1; else pos=0; //--- main cycle for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { //--- middle line ExtMLBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtBandsPeriod,price); //--- calculate and write down StdDev ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod); //--- upper line ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //--- lower line ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i]; //CHANGING COLOR if(i%5==0){ colorBuffer1[i]=2; colorBuffer2[i]=2; colorBuffer3[i]=2; } else colorBuffer1[i]=3; colorBuffer2[i]=3; colorBuffer3[i]=3; } //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate Standard Deviation | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period) { double std_dev=0.0; //--- calcualte StdDev if(position>=period) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0); std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period); } //--- return calculated value return(std_dev); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ahh nevermind I got it
Thank you
I didn't close the ELSE properly
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How do you change color of lines?
I have set 5 colors into indicator_color1,3 & 5.
Assigned INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX after INDICATOR_DATA
When activating the indicator, the color is red instead changing blue & green.
Please advise, code is below, thank you