How to change color of lines?

New comment
 

How do you change color of lines?

I have set 5 colors into indicator_color1,3 & 5.

Assigned INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX after INDICATOR_DATA


When activating the indicator, the color is red instead changing blue & green.

Please advise, code is below, thank you

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                           BB.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Bollinger Bands Bio"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_plots   6
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_type5   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_label1  "Bands middle"
#property indicator_label3  "Bands upper"
#property indicator_label5  "Bands lower"
//--- input parametrs
input int     InpBandsPeriod=20;       // Period
input int     InpBandsShift=0;         // Shift
input double  InpBandsDeviations=2.0;  // Deviation
input color              Down         = clrDarkSalmon;
input color              Up           = clrDeepSkyBlue;
//--- global variables
int           ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift;
double        ExtBandsDeviations;
int           ExtPlotBegin=0;
//--- indicator buffer
double        ExtMLBuffer[];
double        ExtTLBuffer[];
double        ExtBLBuffer[];
double        ExtStdDevBuffer[];

double colorBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input values
   if(InpBandsPeriod<2)
     {
      ExtBandsPeriod=20;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod;
   if(InpBandsShift<0)
     {
      ExtBandsShift=0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift;
   if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0)
     {
      ExtBandsDeviations=2.0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations;
//--- define buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); 
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtTLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(3,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
    
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);   
   SetIndexBuffer(5,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); 
   
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //Not rendered
   
//--- set index labels
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Middle");
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Upper");
   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Bands("+string(ExtBandsPeriod)+") Lower");
//--- indicator name
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Bollinger Bands Bio");
//--- indexes draw begin settings
   ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod-1;
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtBandsPeriod);
//--- indexes shift settings
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_SHIFT,ExtBandsShift);
//--- number of digits of indicator value
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bollinger Bands                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin)
      return(0);
//--- indexes draw begin settings, when we've recieved previous begin
   if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin)
     {
      ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin;
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
     }
//--- starting calculation
   int pos;
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1;
   else
      pos=0;
//--- main cycle
   for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- middle line
      ExtMLBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtBandsPeriod,price);
      //--- calculate and write down StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod);
      //--- upper line
      ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- lower line
      ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      
      //CHANGING COLOR
      if(i%2==0)
         colorBuffer[i]=1;
      else
         colorBuffer[i]=2;
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate Standard Deviation                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period)
  {
   double std_dev=0.0;
//--- calcualte StdDev
   if(position>=period)
     {
      for(int i=0; i<period; i++)
         std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0);
      std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period);
     }
//--- return calculated value
   return(std_dev);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

  
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
You are drawing a line, not a colored line. DRAW_COLOR_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
William Roeder #:
You are drawing a line, not a colored line. DRAW_COLOR_LINE - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

Thank you


when I apply the code, the top & bottom band don't change accordingly. 


Please help again


Thanks


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                           BB.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Bollinger Bands Bio"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
//---
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_plots   3
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color3  clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrOrange,clrDeepPink
#property indicator_label1  "Bands middle"
#property indicator_label2  "Bands upper"
#property indicator_label3  "Bands lower"
//--- input parametrs
input int     InpBandsPeriod=20;       // Period
input int     InpBandsShift=0;         // Shift
input double  InpBandsDeviations=2.0;  // Deviation
//--- global variables
int           ExtBandsPeriod,ExtBandsShift;
double        ExtBandsDeviations;
int           ExtPlotBegin=0;
//--- indicator buffer
double        ExtMLBuffer[];
double        ExtTLBuffer[];
double        ExtBLBuffer[];
double        ExtStdDevBuffer[];

double colorBuffer1[];
double colorBuffer2[];
double colorBuffer3[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- check for input values
   if(InpBandsPeriod<2)
     {
      ExtBandsPeriod=20;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsPeriod=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsPeriod,ExtBandsPeriod);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsPeriod=InpBandsPeriod;
   if(InpBandsShift<0)
     {
      ExtBandsShift=0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsShift=%d. Indicator will use value=%d for calculations.",InpBandsShift,ExtBandsShift);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsShift=InpBandsShift;
   if(InpBandsDeviations==0.0)
     {
      ExtBandsDeviations=2.0;
      PrintFormat("Incorrect value for input variable InpBandsDeviations=%f. Indicator will use value=%f for calculations.",InpBandsDeviations,ExtBandsDeviations);
     }
   else
      ExtBandsDeviations=InpBandsDeviations;
//--- define buffers
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); 
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtTLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); 
   SetIndexBuffer(3,colorBuffer2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
    
   SetIndexBuffer(4,ExtBLBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);   
   SetIndexBuffer(5,colorBuffer3,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); 
   
   SetIndexBuffer(6,ExtStdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //Not rendered
   

//--- number of digits of indicator value
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Bollinger Bands                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
   if(rates_total<ExtPlotBegin)
      return(0);
//--- indexes draw begin settings, when we've recieved previous begin
   if(ExtPlotBegin!=ExtBandsPeriod+begin)
     {
      ExtPlotBegin=ExtBandsPeriod+begin;
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
      PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,ExtPlotBegin);
     }
//--- starting calculation
   int pos;
   if(prev_calculated>1)
      pos=prev_calculated-1;
   else
      pos=0;
//--- main cycle
   for(int i=pos; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
     {
      //--- middle line
      ExtMLBuffer[i]=SimpleMA(i,ExtBandsPeriod,price);
      //--- calculate and write down StdDev
      ExtStdDevBuffer[i]=StdDev_Func(i,price,ExtMLBuffer,ExtBandsPeriod);
      //--- upper line
      ExtTLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]+ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      //--- lower line
      ExtBLBuffer[i]=ExtMLBuffer[i]-ExtBandsDeviations*ExtStdDevBuffer[i];
      
      //CHANGING COLOR
      if(i%5==0){
         colorBuffer1[i]=2;
         colorBuffer2[i]=2;
         colorBuffer3[i]=2;
      }  
      else
         colorBuffer1[i]=3;
         colorBuffer2[i]=3;
         colorBuffer3[i]=3;
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate Standard Deviation                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double StdDev_Func(const int position,const double &price[],const double &ma_price[],const int period)
  {
   double std_dev=0.0;
//--- calcualte StdDev
   if(position>=period)
     {
      for(int i=0; i<period; i++)
         std_dev+=MathPow(price[position-i]-ma_price[position],2.0);
      std_dev=MathSqrt(std_dev/period);
     }
//--- return calculated value
   return(std_dev);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Ahh nevermind I got it


Thank you

I didn't close the ELSE properly


New comment