How to change the background color

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ObjectCreate ("Lot_Edit", OBJ_EDIT, ChartWindowFind(), 0, 0);
     ObjectSet ("Lot_Edit", OBJPROP_CORNER, Corner);
     ObjectSet ("Lot_Edit", OBJPROP_XSIZE, Button_Width);
     ObjectSet ("Lot_Edit", OBJPROP_YSIZE, Font_Size*2.8);
     ObjectSet ("Lot_Edit", OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 135 + Move_X);
     ObjectSet ("Lot_Edit", OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 311 + Move_Y);
     ObjectSetText ("Lot_Edit", "0.01" , 13, Font_Type, Font_Color);
     ObjectSetInteger(0,"Lot_Edit",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrNavy);
     ObjectSetInteger(0,"Lot_Edit",OBJPROP_ALIGN,ALIGN_CENTER);
how to change the background color to say red please ? Thank you
[Deleted]  
Zbynek Liska:
how to change the background color to say red please ? Thank you
OBJPROP_BGCOLOR

The background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL


 
perfect thank you very much
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