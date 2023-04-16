How to change the background color
how to change the background color to say red please ? Thank you
Zbynek Liska:OBJPROP_BGCOLOR
how to change the background color to say red please ? Thank you
how to change the background color to say red please ? Thank you
The background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
perfect thank you very much
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