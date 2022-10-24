Use CRadioGroup in chart with no CAppDialog

New comment
 

Hello,


I'm trying to use a CRadioGroup directly on the chart, I managed to add it, but I'm having trouble getting it to work in OnChartEvent.

When I try to select the radio button the previous one is marked like image below.

I wouldn't like to use it in CAppDialog like the documentation

What command or its possible to use in OnChartEvent?


Thanks

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CRadioGroup
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CRadioGroup
  • www.mql5.com
CRadioGroup - Panels and Dialogs - Standard Library - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Hello,


Anyone have any ideas or tips?


Thanks

 
Davi Silva #:

Hello,


Anyone have any ideas or tips?


Thanks

I don't think it's built for that, the classes are built in a way that CAppDialog is responsible to the click events handling.

Probably can be bypassed, but not in a standard way.

 

Artyom Trishkin has written a bunch of articles that are dealing with graphical interfaces like: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1131:

Maybe this is what you are looking for?

 
Amir Yacoby #:

I don't think it's built for that, the classes are built in a way that CAppDialog is responsible to the click events handling.

Probably can be bypassed, but not in a standard way.

Yes it is exactly I'm trying to bypass it, with buttons it works, but CRadioGroup is not native and its composition is a bitmap formation and different names

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Artyom Trishkin has written a bunch of articles that are dealing with graphical interfaces like: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1131:

Maybe this is what you are looking for?

Thank you i'll take a look around

New comment