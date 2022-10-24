Use CRadioGroup in chart with no CAppDialog
Hello,
Anyone have any ideas or tips?
Thanks
Artyom Trishkin has written a bunch of articles that are dealing with graphical interfaces like: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1131:
Maybe this is what you are looking for?
I don't think it's built for that, the classes are built in a way that CAppDialog is responsible to the click events handling.
Probably can be bypassed, but not in a standard way.
Yes it is exactly I'm trying to bypass it, with buttons it works, but CRadioGroup is not native and its composition is a bitmap formation and different names
Artyom Trishkin has written a bunch of articles that are dealing with graphical interfaces like: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1131:
Maybe this is what you are looking for?
Thank you i'll take a look around
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Hello,
I'm trying to use a CRadioGroup directly on the chart, I managed to add it, but I'm having trouble getting it to work in OnChartEvent.
When I try to select the radio button the previous one is marked like image below.
I wouldn't like to use it in CAppDialog like the documentation
What command or its possible to use in OnChartEvent?
Thanks