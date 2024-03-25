Scripts: Open Order With Trade Management
Just took a quick glance at the code and have a few observations.
- Most brokers require 2-stage order openning, you're code will always throw back errors with these brokers.
- What if I wanted no SL or TP. ( 0.000 ) The code doesn't allow this.
- What is a pip? Is it always *10 with every instrument available at every broker?
- Your Lotsize & Price(s) are not normalised in any way. This will surely throw back errors.
Jon_G #: Just took a quick glance at the code and have a few observations.
- Most brokers require 2-stage order openning, you're code will always throw back errors with these brokers.
- What if I wanted no SL or TP. ( 0.000 ) The code doesn't allow this.
- What is a pip? Is it always *10 with every instrument available at every broker?
- Your Lotsize & Price(s) are not normalised in any way. This will surely throw back errors.
1. That is incorrect. That was in the "old" days (many years back). Nowadays all brokers allow a single stage order placement with the stops included. 2nd stage is not necessary.
hello can you add order expiration time option for limit orders ?
and for limit orders, an option to automatically place them xx pips away from current price would be useful. Like place a limit buy order 30 pips below current price automatically instead of requiring the trader to type the exact price.
A beautiful and neatly written code! Thanks so much for sharing
Good Job !
I appreciate your time and hard work and the open mind to share your work with us!
Thank You !
Julian
Would you add Quantity or Number of Orders to be placed Option.
Would you add Quantity or Number of Orders to be placed Option.
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Open Order With Trade Management:
A Simple Trade Management Script
Author: Muhammad Ali Akbar