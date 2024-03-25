Scripts: Open Order With Trade Management

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Open Order With Trade Management:

A Simple Trade Management Script

Open Order With Trade Management

Author: Muhammad Ali Akbar

 

Just took a quick glance at the code and have a few observations.


  1. Most brokers require 2-stage order openning, you're code will always throw back errors with these brokers.
  2. What if I wanted no SL or TP. ( 0.000 ) The code doesn't allow this.
  3. What is a pip? Is it always *10 with every instrument available at every broker?
  4. Your Lotsize & Price(s) are not normalised in any way. This will surely throw back errors.
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Jon_G #: Just took a quick glance at the code and have a few observations.
  1. Most brokers require 2-stage order openning, you're code will always throw back errors with these brokers.
  2. What if I wanted no SL or TP. ( 0.000 ) The code doesn't allow this.
  3. What is a pip? Is it always *10 with every instrument available at every broker?
  4. Your Lotsize & Price(s) are not normalised in any way. This will surely throw back errors.

1. That is incorrect. That was in the "old" days (many years back). Nowadays all brokers allow a single stage order placement with the stops included. 2nd stage is not necessary.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

1. That is incorrect. That was in the "old" days (many years back). Nowadays all brokers allow a single stage order placement with the stops included. 2nd stage is not necessary.


Thanks, I wasn't aware.

 
hello can you add order expiration time option for limit orders ?

and for limit orders, an option to automatically place them xx pips away from current price would be useful. Like place a limit buy order 30 pips below current price automatically instead of requiring the trader to type the exact price.
 
A beautiful and neatly written code! Thanks so much for sharing
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Good Job !

I appreciate your time and hard work and the open mind to share your work with us! 

Thank You !


Julian

 
Would you add Quantity or Number of Orders to be placed Option.
 
Would you add Quantity or Number of Orders to be placed Option.
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