Cannot Import Data into MT4
- There is no formatting in a CSV file. You posted the spreadsheet, not the file.
- Exporting shows the file just has value, no labels.
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Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. What does the terminal say when you try?
- There is no formatting in a CSV file. You posted the spreadsheet, not the file.
- Exporting shows the file just has value, no labels.
-
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. What does the terminal say when you try?I
I didn't expect you to be a mind reader, I just thought I was clear. I said this:
1. I go to the History Center
2. I click Import on the given symbol
3. I get the file
4. It does not register
Also what do you mean there is no formatting? Maybe I don't understand what you mean; when I said "formatting" I meant the ordering and naming of the individual columns along w/data types of those respective columns.
The reason I did not post the file is because the data is actually sensitive, that's why I tried my best to describe the csv layout with the given samples.
No message pops up in the terminal, so there is nothing to post there, but if you want to see the history center here it is.
1. I go to the History Center
2. I click Import on the given symbol
3. I get the file
4. It does not register
Also what do you mean there is no formatting? Maybe I don't understand what you mean; when I said "formatting" I meant the ordering and naming of the individual columns along w/data types of those respective columns. The reason I did not post the file is because the data is actually sensitive, that's why I tried my best to describe the csv layout with the given samples. No message pops up in the terminal, so there is nothing to post there, but if you want to see the history center here it is.
You could have shown the first few lines of the CSV so as to confirm its formatting. Showing Excel screenshots have little value.
Now, that being said, you are importing data into "real" symbols that already has broker side data. The two will not mesh correctly and the broker data will just immediately override your own.
Either use Offline Charts, or disconnect from the broker and delete all the existing data before importing. Then use PeriodConvert to build the other time-frames.
You could have shown the first few lines of the CSV so as to confirm its formatting. Showing Excel screenshots have little value.
Now, that being said, you are importing data into "real" symbols that already has broker side data. The two will not mesh correctly and the broker data will just immediately override your own.
Either use Offline Charts, or disconnect from the broker and delete all the existing data before importing. Then use PeriodConvert to build the other time-frames.
Thank you so much, is there a way to make the Strategy Tester use a different history folder from what is currently on the charts? (you can tell me if this warrants another topic creation or not)
Don't start a new topic. Continue here.
No, the MT4 Strategy Tester cannot be programmed to use a different folder. Instead setup a second installation using "portable mode", and disconnect from the broker as I have instructed.
You can then build your own HST and FXT files for testing in the same way that 3rd party tools like TickStory and Tick Data Suite do it. Just build your own HST and FXT files with the propriety data that you are using.
You will have to do some research on the format of HST and FXT files.
Don't start a new topic. Continue here.
No, the MT4 Strategy Tester cannot be programmed to use a different folder. Instead setup a second installation using "portable mode", and disconnect from the broker as I have instructed.
You can then build your own HST and FXT files for testing in the same way that 3rd party tools like TickStory and Tick Data Suite do it. Just build your own HST and FXT files with the propriety data that you are using.
You will have to do some research on the format of HST and FXT files.
Thank you again!
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Currently, I am trying to import some csv M1 data via the import function in history center, but for some reason the file doesn't register.
First thing that came to my mind is it must be a formatting issue, so I have a sample of the data. Can anyone see what is wrong:
Column Names:
Sample Column Row:
Additional Information: Separator is a comma