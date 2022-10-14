Serious slowdown in Build 3465!
Cenk: With Build 3465, the optimization process in 1 min OHLC mode is seriously slowed down! The same process that took about an hour took more than 5 hours with build 3465! Hope the problem is resolved as soon as possible.Then don't use "beta" builds. Use only official releases.
Build 3465 starts optimization with normal CPU power usage, but after a while it drops CPU power usage to 1% levels and MT5 starts behaving like it's not running at all (!)
Fernando Carreiro #:
Then don't use "beta" builds. Use only official releases.
Then don't use "beta" builds. Use only official releases.
For some reason I had to reinstall the broker's mt5 setup file and build 3465 was installed automatically.
This issue needs to be resolved with an option. So "Should I install stable or beta version?"
This would be good to ask a question like this while installing.
Brokers do not (or should not) push beta versions for obvious reasons. Most likel youy are using Metaquotes Demo, which you should not if you don't want to be a beta tester.
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The same process that took about an hour took more than 5 hours with build 3465!
Hope the problem is resolved as soon as possible.