share your trading system for free

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do you have a strategy that you would like to share..? Test, or for any reason for that matter. this is the place to show off your talent.
[Deleted]  
Kyda BelRoch-VeldaMo: do you have a strategy that you would like to share..? Test, or for any reason for that matter. this is the place to show off your talent.

If you are asking for others to share, then you should be the first one to do it.

And given, that you recently retracted (deleted) your own publication in the CodeBase, you no longer have any moral standing to be asking others to share their ideias.

The only reason for this post is for you to steal other peoples ideias. Shame on you!


 

Here is a final version of RSD Oscillator, sorry Fernando. test it in your end. the reason i retraced my codes was that i didn't get feedback. hope you understand..

<ex5 file deleted>
[Deleted]  
Kyda BelRoch-VeldaMo #: Here is a final version of RSD Oscillator, sorry Fernando. test it in your end. the reason i retraced my codes was that i didn't get feedback. hope you understand.

That is utter nonsense. You had several people give you feedback. You deleted it because "greed" made you decide to sell it on your website instead.

Also, as per forum rules, discussing EAs or Indicators needs to be accompanied by source files, not executables.

 
Kyda BelRoch-VeldaMo:
do you have a strategy that you would like to share..? Test, or for any reason for that matter. this is the place to show off your talent.

You can find lots in the CodeBase section.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code

MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Source Code Library for MetaTrader 5
 
Hi. Where can I see strategies that I could trade?
 
Jessica Jones #:
Hi. Where can I see strategies that I could trade?

You have posted in the Trading Systems section.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/trading_systems

How about reading the many topics with many strategies.

MQL5 forum: Trading Systems
MQL5 forum: Trading Systems
  • www.mql5.com
Discussion topics about algorithmic trading - development of automated trading systems and trading robots
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