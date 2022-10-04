Cant change account for the VPS hosting
Log in to your Metatrader terminal, click on the VPS tab in the navigator window and there you have the option to migrate your account to your VPS, among other things.
Please check this:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323636
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another - How to migrate virtual servers to a new Metatrader service
- 2017.03.09
- www.mql5.com
---------------- and just for information (in case you will need it): forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. For future reference, you can pause or move your vps subscription
Sheereen Taweel #:
I tried all the above, its just not moving, there is basically no option for moving
I tried all the above, its just not moving, there is basically no option for moving
Go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
and move the cursor above the gearwheel this just has fallen down:
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Dear Team,
I rented VPS for demo account and now I would like to change the account, but the change account selection do not give me the option for changing the account
Please check the attached and kindly advice