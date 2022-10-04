Cant change account for the VPS hosting

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Dear Team,

I rented VPS for demo account and now I would like to change the account, but the change account selection do not give me the option for changing the account


Please check the attached and kindly advice  Cant Change the account login

[Deleted]  

Log in to your Metatrader terminal, click on the VPS tab in the navigator window and there you have the option to migrate your account to your VPS, among other things.

 

I tried that but again no option available for changing the account, can you guide me through 



 

Please check this:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323636

Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another - How to migrate virtual servers to a new Metatrader service
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another - How to migrate virtual servers to a new Metatrader service
  • 2017.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
‌‌---------------- a‌nd just for information (in case you will need it): forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. For future reference, you can pause or move your vps subscription
 
I tried all the above, its just not moving, there is basically no option for moving
 
Sheereen Taweel #:
I tried all the above, its just not moving, there is basically no option for moving

Go to: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

and move the cursor above the gearwheel this just has fallen down:


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