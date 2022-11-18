Why is it that BOOM and CRASH indexes can not respect Stop and Take profit levels - page 4
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within these 3 which do you understand better
the second part of this definiton is what we should focus on ,the broker is not an exchange,the broker is a the market maker
Slippage occurs when the execution price of a trade is different from its requested price. It occurs when the market orders could not be matched at preferred prices – usually in highly volatile and fast-moving markets prone to unexpected quick turns in certain trends.
Any variation between the executed price and the intended price is considered a slippage. The slippage may be zero, positive, or negative, and it depends on whether the order is a buy or sell, or whether the order is for opening or closing a position, and on the direction of price movement. Slippage may occur when a huge market order is finalized, but there is an insufficient volume at the selected price for maintaining the bid/ask spread.
Summary
From what i understand is, they are triggerd only at the close price of the candle (slippage). This is how the the "system" works. There is no code that could help.
It is a clear cause for conflict of interest sending your stop levels to a broker which is generating the bars :)
It is called slippage, and you should have posted on my thread, since that is dedicated to these very symbols.
The same happens with every other symbol, but these two in particular have very large spikes or drops, inherent to their nature, and I explain that in my observations ...
"On the M1 chart, however, it can be tricky because of their sudden spikes (“Boom”) or drops (“Crash”), making it very difficult if not impossible to use stops because of the slippage that will occur if the stops are too tight. One requires a unique approach to scalp the M1 or the tick chart, but on a whole I totally enjoyed myself trading manually, which I have not done for a long time."
The BOOM 1000 Index M1 - SL = 5000 points
Trailing Stop Loss = 5000 points
manage Trailing Stop Loss with Alt + mouse dragging to near to 5000 points = around 2 milli - metres above price index as it moves in slow ( 1 minute bar ) downtrend . fun manual trading is it,s
moneys worth ! i am also itching to complete an automated spike catcher for this one
where do you start with - void OnTrade and what do you suppose would be the starting lines on the meta-editor to generate as seen in the EA mql language where as the mql wizard first produces the
threshold value to 'open ' (0-100)
then threshold value to 'close' (0-100)
...value to execute a deal =( _) everyone who gets the knack of the M1 timeframe can only prefer the days takings though of this ( often enough - 55 minutes slow downtrend negotiating a BUY 0.2
every 10 minutes while the SELL from the top of the chart is still downtrending to a 60 minute mark , so closing the choice spikes that have gathered fast profit , hedging the SELL as price lowers more
A demo practise routine at this could not hurt . CASH is the diferrence . it is good fortune .
From what i understand is, they are triggerd only at the close price of the candle (slippage). This is how the the "system" works. There is no code that could help.
It is a clear cause for conflict of interest sending your stop levels to a broker which is generating the bars :)
Enrique i did read one of your articles on trading BOOM 1000 M1 , is there further explanation on - void OnTrade , and where to start in the meta editor ?
so you say that by placing all the SL signals at all the more profitable zones we are creating a conflict of interest to all the synthetic supply brokers ?
if their are an overcrowding of synthetic investors would syntheic brokers be insolvent ?
@Enrique Dangeroux hasn't written any articles, much less on trading Boom 1000 M1. So what exactly are you referring to then and what exactly does that have to do with OnTrade event handler?
Your posts are very incoherent.
If you have traded BOOM and Crash you will notice that the STOP loss levels are not Respected neither are the Take profit levels ,i have done so much research around this issue, what code could be used to avoid these ,what can be done ,for those who don't understand how they work ,i am very sure many coders on mql5 have met clients requesting something along these lines, what have you done differently that works.