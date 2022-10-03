One broker, different candles(time shift) for MT4 and MT5
The answer is the same! We have no ideia how that broker is providing the quote feed or liquidity pool.
It may be using a shared liquidity provider for Forex, but possibly a partial dealing-desk type situation for XAUUSD for each of the MetaTrader platforms.
You will have to ask your broker.
Also the tick volumes are different between the two screenshots, so there are some difference.
EDIT: Actually, looking at it again (the forex screenshot), they are totally different. Not just the volumes, but also the OHLC prices are different.
So, your "proof", actually proves my point and not yours.
One more thing ... I just noticed that you are looking at demo accounts. Those are always "virtual" and so price and liquidity will vary plenty from each other and from real accounts too. What you are describing is quite normal in fact.
Also the tick volumes are different between the two screenshots, so there are some difference.
EDIT: Actually, looking at it again (the forex screenshot), they are totally different. Not just the volumes, but also the OHLC prices are different.
So, your "proof", actually proves my point and not yours.
"So your "evidence" actually proves my point and not yours."
I totally agree! :)
I noticed the volume and the different prices, I've known that for a long time.
I just couldn't figure out why they are shifted in time or the candles are missing. Now I know, thanks :)
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Hello All! I am testing a new EA and the results for one broker are different on MT4 and MT5.
I don't understand why that is.
I found that the candles don't match even though the broker time (market watch) shows the same.
I am attaching a screen.
Does anyone understand this? Thanks for every reply.