Copy trading using VPS (MT4) not working on VPS - I need some help with the setup . Please
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So I rented a VPS to be on 24/7 so my PC cam be switched off and trades would continue.
I logged onto the MQL
We then setup there all copy trade as if on my MT4 platform on my PC.
When my PC is running with MT4 open, the copy trades work fine.
As soon as I stop the PC, the trades also stop
What did I do wrong. It appears that it still is running on my PC
I have NOT connected to that account from MT4 PC and it is a newly created account
Any halp / pointers will be appreciated.
Regards
Frits