Copy trading using VPS (MT4) not working on VPS - I need some help with the setup . Please

New comment
 

So I rented a VPS to be on 24/7 so my PC cam be switched off and trades would continue.

I logged onto the MQL

We then setup there all copy trade as if on my MT4 platform on my PC.

When my PC is running with MT4 open, the copy trades work fine.
As soon as I stop the PC, the trades also stop


What did I do wrong. It appears that it still is running on my PC


I have NOT connected to that account from MT4 PC and it is a newly created account


Any halp / pointers will be appreciated.


Regards

Frits

 

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

New comment