Problem with SymbolName (int pos, bool selected ) function. Symbol that is not in Market Window appears, althought selected bool true. - page 2
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I have also changed for loop properties.
And it also works:
Previously I had like this :
I have already updated this above, in topic question, cause I saw many questions about creating inputs with dynamically creating Symbol options.
I have also changed for loop properties.
And it also works:
Previously I had like this :
It should be
Your current fix misses the last symbol in market watch.
Your previous attempt missed the first symbol.
It looks okay :
It looks okay :
Run again without ommiting 1 from the total..
Without subtraction from the total :
Without subtraction from the total :
Well, you can see that's correct - USDPLN should be included
You can add something like that to make the unvisible symbols visibleOr find an alternative, because you have USDPLN selected again as last symbol in the market but it's invisible.
Okay, I don't know if I'm gonna finish this project at all.
In the meantime, other problems arose:
1. Account Currency
2. The distinction between PIP and Points
3. Knowing life, something may still appear, although it is even hard to imagine what it might be.
I have to consider doing something more useful
I thought this is one evening job (like hobby, relaxation task), and now I've been working on it for a bit longer