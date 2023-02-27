Do you trade or have you ever traded “Boom” and “Crash”? - page 2
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A quick research showed me there is only 1 broker offering this. Is this correct or is the info outdated?
Also, who takes the other side of the trade?
i can confirm that there are other brokers offering these indexes apparently they are going though heavy losses trying to pay clients, I am sure there is more to this than we all understand i do have links i could share but they are all external ,hence i wont do that as per requests
In my view you are trading against this one broker when trading these instruments and that makes me feel uncomfortable.
its just a dealing desk you can win
Yes, that is correct! You are trading mostly against the broker but also their customer base. What percentage is the broker and what percentage is the customer base, is unknown.
At the moment, I'm still just trading it for the fun (with a very small account), but at the same time I am also studying its behaviour. So far, I have not yet detected any "funny business", and things are reacting in accordance with the expected probabilities.
As time goes by, and I gain more experience with it, I might increase my capital and trade more rigorously. But for now, I am only in "research mode"!
is there a way that the said broker could disclose at least some information about who is this third party that monitors how they provide pricing, a market that is not affected by fundamentals, or has no correlation with the USD might just be gambling
The 3rd parties that monitors them, are called "regulators". In my case, I'm using the European branch of the original broker, which is registered and regulated by the governing bodies of multiple European countries. On their website, they provide links to the registration documentation for each of those countries they are registered with. I only verified my specific case, contacting CMVM (the regulator here in Portugal), and they confirmed that the registration for this broker was real and valid.
For other countries and regions, they also provide information and links, so it will be up to you to follow up on that.
As for other brokers and representatives, there too, you will have to do the necessary verification.
I would suggest not stating such things as that could be hearsay and could even be considered "advertising". So, please keep the discussing away from such things. I don't want this thread to end up being deleted.
As far as my testing, I have access to just over a full year of tick data, and I've detected no inconsistencies in the data. There are no missing ticks reported, and the data is exactly matching the OHLC data for the M1 bars.
I would suggest that you verify that you are working with a verified, regulated and reputable broker, and not some "copy-cat" offering symbols with similar names.
Also, please be aware, that the stops used in the Strategy Tester are not able to replicate "true stops". It is unable to simulate the high slippage of the spikes and drops of Boom and Crash. You have to use "virtual" stops in order to properly simulate the environment of these two symbols. This is one of the main reasons why I'm trading manually, so that I will then be able to properly program an EA that will simulate their behaviour correctly in the Strategy Tester.
the same concept discussed from the start of this thread was the first way i used to look at these indexes, what i have understood are what i would call hot zones ,they have nothing to do with price action, support and resistance levels or even fibo levels, if these technical analysis methods worked then the broker would have shut down by now, if we could have an order book to compare buyers versus sellers we all could create profitable EAS around this.
These symbols do not follow a normal supply and demand concept. Yes, there is some of that due to the traders that are trading them, but for the most part their behaviour is statistical in nature. So, using such psychological trading methods of support and resistance or Fibonacci levels, will not work on these symbols. That would only work, if the customer base was huge, as is the case with forex and other such markets. But it is not. There are very few brokers and the customer base is small. So, on these symbols, you have to use mathematical methods, such as statistical analysis and probability theory, or more traditional technical analysis, like moving averages, deviations, etc.
when you try to get the tick data during strategy tester there are so many errors on the journal ,for instance tick data is missing for the past 300 minutes, why does that happen and tends to benefit from such missing data, lets assume you are selling boom 1000,with a lot size of 0.2,every candle going down ,will not give you the same profit at the close of that candle, not sure i should use candle or bar as that is very confusing, the candles or bars may seem to look the same, some close way faster than the others. I have attached a screen shot of how i have been analyzing these indexes,
You are not wrong, for sure the bars are not the same size. Analyzing the structure, I could also notice that there are gaps, however very small.