How can I open a real account on meta quotes?

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How can I open a real account on meta quotes?
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MetaQuotes is the software development company (it is not a broker):

MetaQuotes

 

Yes, MetaQuotes is providing demo account, but it is mostly to test beta builds of Metatrader 5 and to update Metatrader 5 to new builds.
And the trading account (demo or real/live) of the brokers should be used in most of the cases.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Candles Have Disappeared On Chart MT5

Alain Verleyen, 2017.12.02 15:41

You are right. Though Metaquotes itself is confusing people with their "demo" account which is only available to get free beta testers. 

To everyone : Metaquotes is NOT a broker, don't use it unless you know what you are doing. Use a demo account with a real broker, there are plenty.


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