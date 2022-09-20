Find indicator code and owner
(1) BRT-SETA-2
Search for "Half Trend.mq5".
(2) XARDFX-38
The code is attached. The screen display is different, but what is being processed is the same.
(3) STI OBOS
I do not know it.
Files:
Nagisa Unada #:
(1) BRT-SETA-2
Search for "Half Trend.mq5".
(2) XARDFX-38
The code is attached. The screen display is different, but what is being processed is the same.
(3) STI OBOS
I do not know it.
Hello, many thanks for your answer!
Would you please help to convert the (2) XARDFX-38 MT4 code to MT5 indicator? If it costs, how much? I'm not a developer.
I would like indicator to be like below. Only with the TMA Bands and 'volume' to filter the arrows.
Thank you.
I do not accept such requests. If you are willing to pay, please use the freelance service.
Note that in my source code, MA_period = 53, ATR_multiply = 3.0, but in the original program, MA_period = 28, ATR_multiply = 2.618.
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Hello, please, can someone help with these indicators in the images? They are fot MT4.
I would like to find the developers and understand if its possible to customize same for MT5? Or, if someone knows the codes and can share.. Thanks so much!
MACD ATR Arrows
XARDFX-38
STI OBOS