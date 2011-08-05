New laptop MetaTrader 5 installation - Where has EURGBP gone..?

Hi:  I just bought a new laptop and installed a fresh MetaTrader 5 on it ... however:

File  /  New Chart  /  Forex  /  Crosses  /  ..has no EURGBP available to click ... whereas my existing desktop computer still has the EURGBP symbol up and running...

Any ideas?    Many thanks.
 

Which server are you connecting to?

 

Thanks for the reply Alex

The desktop is on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point 3 Singapore


 

It is very strange. Please, check again.


 

Alex:     Bingo..!    Many thanks for the printscreen ... I've added EURGBP to the Symbols List.

Everything working now.
