create MACDonRSI on array
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hi
my code:
i copy iMAonarray from this site and download RSIonarray from this site too.
i have seen this structure in macdonrsi.ex4 source code in mt4
please tell me why the result is wrong.
please please please help me! its very important for me to create my own macdonrsi
if you dont have an idea to modify my code do you have the functional that was previously posted on the site?