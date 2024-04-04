Difference Between Channel & Group
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Create groups and communicate with fellow traders in the updated Chat
MetaQuotes, 2022.02.11 13:33
We have updated the MQL5.com Chat to further enhance the user conversation experience. Check out the new service interface and updated functions, such as the revised friending logic. Create groups on financial topics, join existing channels, discuss current issues with fellow traders in group chats and contact specific users through personal messages.
The following messaging types are available:
Chats for one-to-one conversations. Chats provide a fast and efficient way to contact your colleagues or partners, as well as to share documents, links and files.
Groups for group discussions, in which any member can post messages. Groups are perfect for discussing trading ideas or market situations, for sharing knowledge with novice traders and for seeking advice from more experienced market participants.
Channels for broadcasting messages to audiences. Only channel authors and administrators can post messages and manage such chats. You can join existing channels to follow trading and markets news feeds and stay up to date with the latest developments. Also, you can create your own feed to share useful information with your subscribers. Furthermore, you can commercialize your channel by making it private using the invite-only functionality.
Access conversations and post messages via the MQL5.community website and MetaTrader terminals or download the MQL5 Channels messenger for iOS. This separate fully featured application minimizes traffic consumption when using chats.
Check out the updated MQL5.com Chat right now: create your own group or channel.
As far as I understand:
- if you create a channel so you need to post on the channel, and subscribers to your channel will read it and/or download some tools (indicators and so on) and more;
- if you create a group so the subscribers will participate in the discussion asking the questions and so on.
You can go to your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/9210934041/messages , try to create the group and channel to check the differences (just click on those 2 buttons to check):
- www.mql5.com
As far as I understand:
- if you create a channel so you need to post on the channel, and subscribers to your channel will read it and/or download some tools (indicators and so on) and more;
- if you create a group so the subscribers will participate in the discussion asking the questions and so on.
You can go to your profile here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/9210934041/messages , try to create the group and channel to check the differences (just click on those 2 buttons to check):
Thanks, this is sufficient for me understand, Thanks a lot.
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