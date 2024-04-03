MAC - How can I open 2 trading accounts with 2 different brokers on MT5 at the same time? I want to open MT5 twice, separately for each trading account on a MAC.

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Good morning,

How can I open 2 trading accounts with 2 different brokers on MT5 (using a MAC) at the same time? I want to open MT5 twice, separately for each trading account on a MAC. Does anybody know how to do this? I'd appreciate your input. Thank you!

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Isabel Camero: How can I open 2 trading accounts with 2 different brokers on MT5 (using a MAC) at the same time? I want to open MT5 twice, separately for each trading account on a MAC. Does anybody know how to do this? I'd appreciate your input.

Just install and run two separate MetaTrader terminals, each one in its own installation directory, and each one logged onto a different trading account.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Just install and run two separate MetaTrader terminals, each one in its own installation directory, and each one logged onto a different trading account.



Thank you for your reply! I downloaded the MT5 platform from each brokerage site. Then when I clicked on each MT5 it opened the same MT5 app even though I downloaded 2, do you know what I mean?


Excuse the ignorance, how can I install each MT5 terminal in its own installation directory to be able to open 2 MT5s terminals separately with 2 different accounts? 

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Isabel Camero #: Thank you for your reply! I downloaded the MT5 platform from each brokerage site. Then when I clicked on each MT5 it opened the same MT5 app even though I downloaded 2, do you know what I mean? Excuse the ignorance, how can I install each MT5 terminal in its own installation directory to be able to open 2 MT5s terminals separately with 2 different accounts? 

After you begin the installation, click on the "Settings" button, and then choose a different installation folder and program group ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

After you begin the installation, click on the "Settings" button, and then choose a different installation folder and program group ...


Thank you so much for your reply! I have a MAC not a PC. When I downloaded MT5 from the FTMO site it only gives the option to move it to the applications folder and after I do that and try to open it then it opens the same MT5 app I had downloaded previous to this one, does it make sense? I will send screenshots of what I see. Are you using a MAC also? Thanks a lot for the help!
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

After you begin the installation, click on the "Settings" button, and then choose a different installation folder and program group ...


Hi Mr. Fernando, I moved the new MT5 application to the Desktop instead of the applications folder which is where I already had the other MT5 app. Even so, when I clicked on the MT5 app I placed on the desktop, it still opened the same one. Sorry to bug you again,I would appreciate your help on this. I have 2 separate demo accounts with 2 different brokers and I want to place positions on both at the same time.  I want to do this with 2 separate live accounts, that's why I am trying to open 2 MT5s. Thanks a lot!
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Isabel Camero #: Hi Mr. Fernando, I moved the new MT5 application to the Desktop instead of the applications folder which is where I already had the other MT5 app. Even so, when I clicked on the MT5 app I placed on the desktop, it still opened the same one. Sorry to bug you again,I would appreciate your help on this. I have 2 separate demo accounts with 2 different brokers and I want to place positions on both at the same time.  I want to do this with 2 separate live accounts, that's why I am trying to open 2 MT5s. Thanks a lot!
Sorry, but I have no experience with OSX or Mac. Maybe someone else may be able to help you.
 

I found this on the web. Hope it helps.

5 Ways to Run Multiple Copies of an App on Your Mac (makeuseof.com)
 
Stephen Fabrico #:

I found this on the web. Hope it helps.

5 Ways to Run Multiple Copies of an App on Your Mac (makeuseof.com)
Thank you for your reply. I had already tried this but it didn't work for me. I tried the Script Editor option but it didn't work, not sure what I'm doing wrong. Have you tried the Script Editor option before? Thanks again!
 
any idea for this issue solving , i am trying to do the same 
 
unfortunately apple is great computer but not compatible with most application in this cast (MT5/MT4) you can not open 2 different terminal at the same time and this is the reason I use desktop computer and I run 5 different MT5 platform and copy from one to the others. So the only solution will be download Windows operating system windows 10 or 11 and download windows version of it on your Mac. 
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