In MT5, can we overlay two Ichimoku indicators of different timeframes on the same chart ?
AYMERIC75: In Tradingview, we can superimpose two Ichimoku of different timeframes on the same shart, see below a 1H Ichimoku cloud (blue) and a 4h Ichimoku cloud (green):
In Metatrader 5 I could not find a way to do this, is it possible ?
If you mean true multi-time-frame, and if your MetaTrader Ichimoku indicator supports multi-time-frame, then yes, absolutely.
If you mean to simply overlay it with no regard for time-scale (which seems to be what you are asking), then it is also possible, but I doubt you will find any ready-made indicator that does that.
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Hello,
In Tradingview, we can superimpose two Ichimoku of different timeframes on the same shart, see below a 1H Ichimoku cloud (blue) and a 4h Ichimoku cloud (green):
In Metatrader 5 I could not find a way to do this, is it possible ?
Thank you