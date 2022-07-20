In Metatrader 5, can we backtest manually and hide future prices without hiding the future Ichimoku cloud ?
Hello,
In Tradingview, we can backtest our trading (using the Replay button) and see the following chart where no price is shown after the starting time we have chosen but the Ichimoku cloud in the future is shown:
So, my question is: can we obtain the same in Metatrader 5 ? i.e can we backtest and show only the future cloud and not the future prices ? (see picture below)
Thanks!
Thanks again! I appreciate your help !
So I have done this:
Then clicking on Start brings me to this:
So everything fine, except that I would like to step one bar after one bar, and pressing the "Step by Step" button (see on image above) does not seems to do this.
Is it possible ? :-)
Aymeric
Thanks again! I appreciate your help !
So I have done this:
Then clicking on Start brings me to this:
So everything fine, except that I would like to step one bar after one bar, and pressing the "Step by Step" button (see on image above) does not seems to do this.
Is it possible ? :-)
Aymeric
Indeed, thanks a lot!
Aymeric
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Hello,
In Tradingview, we can backtest our trading (using the Replay button) and see the following chart where no price is shown after the starting time we have chosen but the Ichimoku cloud in the future is shown:
So, my question is: can we obtain the same in Metatrader 5 ? i.e can we backtest and show only the future cloud and not the future prices ? (see picture below)
Thanks!