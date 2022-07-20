In Metatrader 5, can we backtest manually and hide future prices without hiding the future Ichimoku cloud ?

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Hello,


In Tradingview, we can backtest our trading (using the Replay button) and see the following chart where no price is shown after the starting time we have chosen but the Ichimoku cloud in the future is shown:



So, my question is: can we obtain the same in Metatrader 5 ? i.e can we backtest and show only the future cloud and not the future prices ? (see picture below)





Thanks!

 
AYMERIC75:

Hello,


In Tradingview, we can backtest our trading (using the Replay button) and see the following chart where no price is shown after the starting time we have chosen but the Ichimoku cloud in the future is shown:



So, my question is: can we obtain the same in Metatrader 5 ? i.e can we backtest and show only the future cloud and not the future prices ? (see picture below)





Thanks!

Open a new chart. Add the ichimoku indicator.
customise its colors. also customise chart properties. Then Chart tab > enable chart shift and chart auto scroll.
Right click on chart › template › save and give it a name.

View tab › strategy tester or Hit Cntrl + R to open it. From overview tab, select indicator. Find Ichimoku. Set date and tick mode and ichimoku inputs. Click start.
A new window pops up.  Then in Strategy Tester Charts tab › Templates › Load that Template.
 

Thanks again! I appreciate your help !


So I have done this:




Then clicking on Start brings me to this:




So everything fine, except that I would like to step one bar after one bar, and pressing the "Step by Step" button (see on image above) does not seems to do this.


Is it possible ? :-)


Aymeric

 
AYMERIC75 #:

Thanks again! I appreciate your help !


So I have done this:




Then clicking on Start brings me to this:




So everything fine, except that I would like to step one bar after one bar, and pressing the "Step by Step" button (see on image above) does not seems to do this.


Is it possible ? :-)


Aymeric

Set Modelling to Open prices only from drop down list in the Settings tab of Strategy Tester. Then you can use and press the "Step by Step" button.
 

Indeed, thanks a lot!


Aymeric

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