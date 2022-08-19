Styler is creating incorrect formatting
The Styler has multiple formats to choose from. Which one are you using?
My settings:
Things were fine before the above build. This only happens occasionally in nested cases.
I'm using build 3391, and I've tested with the same options as you have provided, and you're correct in that it is in fact acting strangely.
In my case, the braces were not affected, but it's adding extra spaces in odd places, and in others breaking the lines up incorrectly. It does not seem to be applying the rules consistently and behaving in an adhoc way.
I did not notice it before, because I use only my manual styling, and don't use the auto style.
Unfortunately, there is no official way to report bugs to the development team. Most users either describe the problem under the official threads about new MetaTrader updates, or they post their bug report in the Russian section.
In this case the most recent update threads for English and Russian are these ...
- MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3390: Float in OpenCL and in mathematical functions, Activation and Loss methods for machine learning - Trader 5 platform update to be released in 2022
- Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 3390: Float в OpenCL и математических функциях, методы активации и потерь для машинного обучения - В бета-режиме выпущена обновленная версия платформы MetaTrader 5 в бета-режиме.
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