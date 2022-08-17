Account name not verified

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Hi, 


I just recently purchased an EA but it says account name is not verified 


"Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"

hope you can help me 


 
James Marlon Francisco:

Hi, 


I just recently purchased an EA but it says account name is not verified 


"Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"

hope you can help me 


Seems you bought outside mql5 market
So contact the seller 
 

the EA i purchased is from here MQL5 experts


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert?filter=swing3

MQL5 Market: Experts
MQL5 Market: Experts
  • www.mql5.com
A Market of Applications for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4
 
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra #:
Seems you bought outside mql5 market
So contact the seller 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert?filter=swing3 bought from here bro 

MQL5 Market: Experts
MQL5 Market: Experts
  • www.mql5.com
A Market of Applications for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4
 
James Marlon Francisco #:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert?filter=swing3 bought from here bro 

You can speak with the seller of this EA for support.
Because he should know the meaning of it: "Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"

If you really purchased this product from the market by your username/name so this product should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dilis.jay/market
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is dilis.jay).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

You can speak with the seller of this EA for support.
Because he should know the meaning of it: "Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"

If you really purchased this product from the market by your username/name so this product should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dilis.jay/market
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is dilis.jay).

 


Yes bro i had  it on my purchased tab, also i log in to the community tab of my XM metatrader

 
James Marlon Francisco #:


Yes bro i had  it on my purchased tab, also i log in to the community tab of my XM metatrader

In this case - contact with the seller asking him the meaning of it in your Metatrader 5: "Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"
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