Account name not verified
Hi,
I just recently purchased an EA but it says account name is not verified
"Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"
hope you can help me
the EA i purchased is from here MQL5 experts
Seems you bought outside mql5 market.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert?filter=swing3 bought from here bro
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5/expert?filter=swing3 bought from here bro
You can speak with the seller of this EA for support.
Because he should know the meaning of it: "Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"
If you really purchased this product from the market by your username/name so this product should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dilis.jay/market
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is dilis.jay).
You can speak with the seller of this EA for support.
Because he should know the meaning of it: "Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"
If you really purchased this product from the market by your username/name so this product should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/dilis.jay/market
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is dilis.jay).
Yes bro i had it on my purchased tab, also i log in to the community tab of my XM metatrader
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Hi,
I just recently purchased an EA but it says account name is not verified
"Account Name not verified: EA is not allowed to run on this account Name"
hope you can help me