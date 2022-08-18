problem with OANDA demo account
-
Total Profit is OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(). Some brokers don't use the Commission/Swap fields. Instead, they add balance entries. (Maybe related to Government required accounting/tax laws.)
"balance" orders in account history - Day Trading Techniques - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Broker History FXCM Commission - <TICKET>
Rollover - <TICKET>
>R/O - 1,000 EUR/USD @0.52 #<ticket> N/A OANDA Balance update
Financing (Swap: One entry for all open orders.)
-
You have a netting account. Buy+sell=smaller buy.
My doubt is about opened positions and pending orders that are modified from the broker at the same time of the financing entry, with the same size, without any reason.
This is very strange.
My doubt is about opened positions and pending orders that are modified from the broker at the same time of the financing entry, with the same size, without any reason.
This is very strange.
Sounds like a FIFO thing.
Did you or the EA place a "sell stop" for .35 ?
sell stop was placed from an expert but I'm 100% sure the expert didn't delete the order (the expert prints a message when it deletes a pending order).
The price columns for "time and price" to the right shows shows time of 12:28:43 and price of 156.185 for both buy and sell orders; and I'm not sure what those columns represents or how they coordinate with the time/price columns to the left.
Suspicious that there is no profit or swap showing for the sells stop either.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Good morning, I need an help to understand how my OANDA demo account works.
At 12:28:43 there is a Financing row (-0.19).
At the same time a sell stop order is deleted and a buy position was partially closed for the same size of the sell stop order.
I am 100% sure my expert didn’t place these trades.
Is there anyone able to explain?
I'm trying to contact OAND help desk.
Thank you!