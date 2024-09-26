Expired positions with Pepperstone account
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all, I have a problem with a Pepperstone demo account.
For the second week in a row allo positions were closed on Monday @ 9.00 with "Expired" comment.
Broker said that these positions were closed from mine or from my experts, but I'm 100% sure my experts didn't close these positions. Same experts are running on other accounts without problems.
Is there anyone who saw similar problem? Thank you