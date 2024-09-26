Expired positions with Pepperstone account

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Hi all, I have a problem with a Pepperstone demo account.

For the second week in a row allo positions were closed on Monday @ 9.00 with "Expired" comment.

Broker said that these positions were closed from mine or from my experts, but I'm 100% sure my experts didn't close these positions. Same experts are running on other accounts without problems.

Is there anyone who saw similar problem? Thank you


Expired Positions

 
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