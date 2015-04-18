Position size with signal service
Actually if currency and leverage are the same then the ratio between tradet lotsize is equal the ratio between the accounts balances?
lot size in signal subscriber account should be equal to (risk %of deposition for this signal in subscriber account/provider's account capital)*provider's lot size
investclub:
lot size in signal subscriber account should be equal to (risk %of deposition for this signal in subscriber account/provider's account capital)*provider's lot size
lot size in signal subscriber account should be equal to (risk %of deposition for this signal in subscriber account/provider's account capital)*provider's lot size
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/23777
Simple Steps To Correct Lot Sizes When Subscribing To Signals
- 2014.09.07
- Stuart Browne
- www.mql5.com
Introduction You've been searching all over the MQL signals database for a signal that fits your risk/reward appetite and you think you've finally found your holy grail!! The numbers look perfect,...
investclub:Welcome :)
Good stuff. thanks!
Good stuff. thanks!
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Hello everyone!
A subscriber asked me how big the position size will be for his account. Here are two examples how it is calculated. I want to make sure that I understood it right and that there is no mistake in my calculation.
- account currency is Euro for both accounts
- leveraga is 1:500 for both accounts
- signals account balance is 30 Euro
- subscribers account balance is 4.500 Euro
Is the follwoing table correct?
Thanks for an answer in advance!
JT.