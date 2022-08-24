Latest Build: Version 5 Build 3396 Aug 12 2022 - Optimization Farm Agents DISABLING - page 2
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Hi,
This solution works for a shrot time, because metatester auto update :/
Is that possible to block metatester auto update?
Thanks :)
So, run the agents through the old metatester.exe, it is not updated. In the folder you can have: metatester64.exe and metatester64OLDER.exe (or another name)
Activate agents by metatester64OLDER.exe. If metatester64.exe updates, it will not affect the agents because the application that is running them is different. The metatester64OLDER.exe will never update.And remember. you don't need to open the metatrader and press the F6 key. Open the metatesterOLDER.exe executable. if you open it by metatrader it will open the current build.
The Final soluction:
> Download and Extract my Zip File
> Open your METATESTER64.exe, dont need open a TERMINAL (MT5).
> Uninstall all your agents
> Put on the same folder a METATESTER64.exe OLD FILE
> Open the Older METATESTER64.exe and ADD your agents
End ;)
It does not seem to work for me. Can we write down the steps more specifically to see if I am doing anything incorrectly?
There are 2 groups of computers we are dealing with:
1. Master Computer - where we run the optimization from
2. Farm Computers
Step 1: In Master Computer
Delete all computers from Local Network Farm (picture)
Step 2: In All Local Network Farm Computers
Uninstall all agents (picture)
Step 3: Delete Metatester64.exe from all Local Farm Computers and replace with backup file provided in your message
Step 4: Run Metatester64.exe and add all agents again:
Step 5: Go back to Master Computer and add all Agents again from Local Computer Farm.
This step does not work for me - the master computer can no longer find the computer in the farm so I cannot add them.
Has anyone else had this issue? Or found a solution that they can explain step be step?
My master computer cannot find the computers on my network farm once I replace the Metatester64.exe file
Looking forward to finding a solution.
So, run the agents through the old metatester.exe, it is not updated. In the folder you can have: metatester64.exe and metatester64OLDER.exe (or another name)
Activate agents by metatester64OLDER.exe. If metatester64.exe updates, it will not affect the agents because the application that is running them is different. The metatester64OLDER.exe will never update.And remember. you don't need to open the metatrader and press the F6 key. Open the metatesterOLDER.exe executable. if you open it by metatrader it will open the current build.
I can put the metatester64OLD.exe in the same folder as metatester64.exe and open and add all agents using the metatester64OLD.exe --> This works and agents and running using the old file.
In the master computer - it cannot find the agents in the local network.
What are the steps to take in the master computer to make this work?
My local farm network is running an older build now and all agents are running.
My master computer cannot find these agents to add them to the local farm network - is anyone else having this issue?
My local farm network is running an older build now and all agents are running.
My master computer cannot find these agents to add them to the local farm network - is anyone else having this issue?
Look, its correct so far.
I didn't have this problem finding the agents because I try to find them with the machine's IP in a direct way, I don't try to search for them on the network. Try using a direct IP for this.Don't try to use the IP shown in the program, it never works for me.
Look, its correct so far.
I didn't have this problem finding the agents because I try to find them with the machine's IP in a direct way, I don't try to search for them on the network. Try using a direct IP for this.Don't try to use the IP shown in the program, it never works for me.
Please check you private messages - I sent you a message - trying to find a solution. Thanks!
i tested to use the old metatester, but, like many people here, the Main computer dont find the agents (running in the old metatester)
i test it changing the name, to normal name (previusly i delete de oficial file), and, so, that start, (my main computer find the agents) but, in bit time, the metatester old (with the official name) is updated, and the bucle start again
should exist a way for read agents that arent running in the main file (Metatester.exe)
The only solution I can think of is to try to get a stable release of MT5 and try not to be forced to automatically upgrade to any beta.
Try:
1. Back up all necessary data and Settings.
2. Uninstall your faulty MT5 version.
3. Download the broker's specific version of MT5 installation file from the link provided by your broker.
4. Install MT5. Do not connect to any DEMO server during or after the installation, only to your broker's live server!
5. Check the installed version of your MT5. If it's a release version, congratulations! Everything is back to normal!
MT5 beta version have always introduced new bugs, a fact of life for the past few years.
Here's some advice to developers who are also struggling:
1. Your main MT5 environment should never connect to any Demo server, especially the official Metaquotes Demo server.
2. Never click "Latest Beta Version" in the Help menu.
3. Every time you upgrade to a stable and working Release, immediately back up your entire MT5 folder to several different places.
4, The only way to prevent MT5 from forcing an upgrade is to revoke all permissions on the "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall" and "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate" folders on Windows.
Note: Cancel all access to these folders for all users.
As far as I know , this is the only way. Trying anything else is a waste of your own time.
The only solution I can think of is to try to get a stable release of MT5 and try not to be forced to automatically upgrade to any beta.
Try:
1. Back up all necessary data and Settings.
2. Uninstall your faulty MT5 version.
3. Download the broker's specific version of MT5 installation file from the link provided by your broker.
4. Install MT5. Do not connect to any DEMO server during or after the installation, only to your broker's live server!
5. Check the installed version of your MT5. If it's a release version, congratulations! Everything is back to normal!
MT5 beta version have always introduced new bugs, a fact of life for the past few years.
Here's some advice to developers who are also struggling:
1. Your main MT5 environment should never connect to any Demo server, especially the official Metaquotes Demo server.
2. Never click "Latest Beta Version" in the Help menu.
3. Every time you upgrade to a stable and working Release, immediately back up your entire MT5 folder to several different places.
4, The only way to prevent MT5 from forcing an upgrade is to revoke all permissions on the "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall" and "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate" folders on Windows.
Note: Cancel all access to these folders for all users.
As far as I know , this is the only way. Trying anything else is a waste of your own time.