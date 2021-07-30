One-Week Freeze of Earned Funds Enabled in Market and Freelance
Did i get this right?
From now on all incoming payments are frozen for one week before we are able to withdraw the money???
Thanks
Daniel
Just payments in Market and Freelance.
Hi Rosh,
thanks for clarifying.
Best regards
Daniel
The paid services of MQL5.community are becoming increasingly
popular. Unfortunately, honest developers and traders are not the only
ones attracted by them. We have to deal with a growing number of
fraudsters trying to use our website for dubious financial transactions.
Therefore, we have to introduce a protective measure to prevent such operations. From now on, all funds earned in Market and Freelance will be blocked on accounts for one-week verification. That will give us time to examine suspicious transactions and take prompt action.This procedure will not cause any inconvenience to honest users of MQL5.community services. Please keep this news in mind before contacting the Service Desk regarding the inability to withdraw the funds.
!!!
Hi
How to know sum of money blocked ?
fee raised to 10% and now payments locked for 1 week
Please have mercy for pity freelancer
fee raised to 10% and now payments locked for 1 week
Please have mercy for pity freelancer
Honestly, that protection is exactly a good choice to prevent transactions from stolen debit card or credit card. Because, it was easily withdrawn in minutes. It was a vulnerability occurred at Mql5.
As a seller to share my idea, 7-day locked operation is more. It should be 3-4 days. During this time, dubious transactions can be revealed by banks and financial institutions.
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The paid services of MQL5.community are becoming increasingly popular. Unfortunately, honest developers and traders are not the only ones attracted by them. We have to deal with a growing number of fraudsters trying to use our website for dubious financial transactions.
Therefore, we have to introduce a protective measure to prevent such operations. From now on, all funds earned in Market and Freelance will be blocked on accounts for one-week verification. That will give us time to examine suspicious transactions and take prompt action.This procedure will not cause any inconvenience to honest users of MQL5.community services. Please keep this news in mind before contacting the Service Desk regarding the inability to withdraw the funds.