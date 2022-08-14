indicator shows different result in real chart vs backtest
Luandre Ezra: I have an indicator that shows different between in real chart and when backtest.
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Hi everyone I have an indicator that shows different between in real chart and when backtest.
This one is from real chart,
and this one is from backtest chart,
In the setting menu there's a setting used for higher timeframe. My chart is M15 and the indicator using M60. At first, I thought that because of using a higher timeframe the indicator became repaint (recalculate because of higher timeframe setting) but apparently the indicator would show the exact price and never change. Anyone has ever found the same problem?