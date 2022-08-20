Indicator multi timeframe broken in backtest chart
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Hi I have this indicator with higher timeframe setting. When I backtest the indicator, it shows somewhat broken indicator.
Here's the indicator on real chart,
and here's when I backtest it,
I tried another indicator that has multi timeframe setting and the result is the same. Every time I used a higher timeframe the indicator would be broken in backtest but if I used the current timeframe the indicator would works fine. Anyone knows why this happened?